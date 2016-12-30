Love and Dating :  African-american grannie gives golden relationship advice on Twitter

Home > Relationships >

An excellent insight into how and how not to start relationships, according to an experienced soul.

In a tweet posted on October 29, 2016, a user, Taylor-Chayil shared a clip of her grandmother's epic relationship advice.

The two-minute video is nothing but a goldmine of the best ways to begin a relationship... what to do and what not to do while dating.

The video caption reads, "I asked my grandma for advice on relationships..."

What follows is a candid talk on how people need to be friends first, before delving into the more intimate aspects of a relationship.

play Having common interests is a paramount requirement before a relationship begins , says this grandma says. (Twitter)

 

"Be friends first," the gran'ma begins.

Have things in common, [so] you can talk about politics, religion. You can talk about families... things that you can intellectually agree with..."

ALSO READ: Relationship lessons from Barack and Michelle Obama

According to her, when you go straight into working on your sexual attraction to somebody, you are not thinking about what they like, or other issues that might pose problems in the future... because being consumed with sex hinders you from thinking [well].

She hammers on the need to stay friends, get to know each other deeply and keep hands off each other, among other things, which you can get by watching the clip in the tweet above.

There can be no doubt about the massive approval this intelligent advice has gotten on Twitter, as it has a huge 103,000 retweets and148,000 likes on the social media platform.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

