Love and Dating 3 things that should not bother you in a relationship

These are three things that have no negative effect on your relationship.

  • Published:
3 things that should not bother you in a relationship play

3 things that should not bother you in a relationship

(Pinterest)

Relationship Tips Ways to keep loving a partner after they cheat on you
For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationships
Love and Dating 7 weird things men find attractive in women
Relationship Talk He broke off our engagement, now he's back; should I take him?
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup
Falling in Love Being in a relationship is good for your health, research says
Pulse Poll Commitment is more desirable than maturity in relationships
Relationships What would you change about your partner if you could?
The Big Question Could this short video finally explain why men cheat?
Love and Social Media Twitter users share sweet love stories on Valentine's day

Relationships require compromises and conscious efforts by both partners to remain together.

Partners need to look for ways to play on their strengths, enjoy and treasure every moment spent together and look out for issues that could potentially ruin the relationship.

While there are many relationship problems to watch out for, the three listed below should not trouble you in any way.

1. Friendship with your partner's friends

Your partner’s friends cannot always be your friend, and you might to even get along with them no matter how hard you try.

play All you need with your partner's friends is cordiality (Naijatowncrier)

 

It’s wrong to push yourself so hard in order to get their acceptance or approval; they do not have to like you and you do not need to be part of your partner’s friends circle.

All that is required of you is politeness and cordiality, and that’s all.

2. Body count

Judging someone’s worth by their body count is not too sensible, and no matter what the answer to this question is, you shouldn’t be bothered.

ALSO READ: Understanding how honesty works in relationships

That pretty, interesting, funny, witty and intelligent guy or girl is still the same person who caught your interest, and hearing about the number of people they’ve been with before meeting you should not change how you see them.

It is actually better to skip the question altogether if you know there’s a chance that the answer might bother you.

play It is actually better to skip the question of body counts if you know there’s a chance that the answer might bother you. (Pulse NG)

 

3. Jealousy

A reasonable amount of jealousy in a relationship should not bother you – as a matter of fact, it is usually desirable.

Loving someone and needing to be exclusive with them always brings about this slight unease when their relations with someone else are becoming a little too much and that is totally natural.

Keeping it at a reasonable level is very important though.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dating and Marriages Relationship issues that are just as bad as cheatingbullet
2 Love and Dating 7 weird things men find attractive in womenbullet
3 For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationshipsbullet

Relationships

Relationship Tips Ways to keep loving a partner after they cheat on you
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk He broke off our engagement, now he's back; should I take him?
AKA
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup
Let's talk relationships
Pulse Poll Commitment is more desirable than maturity in relationships