Ladies Only Why men act hot and cold [Part 2]

From my previous article, we discussed the reasons why men act cold and what you should not do when this occur. Today we will look at how to handle the situation the next time it happens and inspire the right the guy to come back to you.

Do not pull away: When a man pulls away, what you shouldn’t do is pull away from him completely. He needs time to figure himself out true but he still needs to know subliminally that you are there when he needs you. This is not the time to play the nagging card rather give him time to sort his issue. He will come around

Centre yourself and get clear on what you want: Take out time to think clearly, be honest with yourself before you can be honest with anyone. What do you really want from the relationship? Is it a casual relationship? Or you want to have a committed serious relationship that’s going somewhere? Getting clear about what you want will help guide your mind in all kinds of positive directions to help you find and attract the right people in your life so you do not build castles in fantasy land only to be woken back to reality in a bad way.

Communication: For every relationship to succeed, both parties need to communicate clearly. It is ok to want what you want and to let a man know it, In fact, it is a must and it’s okay to tell a man that his behaviour doesn’t match what you want. Men like an honest woman and who can communicate in clear terms. For example, if you are dating a man who likes an open relationship and that’s not what you want you can say “you have every right to be with any woman, just not when you are with me” this statement is not a threat,you are clearly stating what you want in the relationship. If he really likes you he will stay else he will take a walk, don’t be afraid to let him go because he does not deserve you. Communicating clearly attracts a responsible man to you and he respects you.