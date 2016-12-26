Ladies Only :  How to hit on a guy without being obvious [2]

Very well by now, you should be getting the gist already. If you missed the previous post where we shared some interesting tips on how to hit on a guy without being obvious, read it here

Now here is the concluding part to guarantee you get you’re a-game on!

Don’t miss the eye contact

You must have heard this before, but just in case you haven’t, looking straight into his eyes or when talking or laughing or holding that stare for few minutes always does some sort of magic. It is like connecting in a soul-realm.

Talk about what interests him

Since you are trying to get his full raft attention, the show is not yours. Let him have the floor, talk about things you know interests him. Let him do majority of the talk while you listen, smile sweetly and contribute when necessary.

Be free with him

You know how you’ll joke and play with a friend you are already used to where are no awkward moments? Giving a ‘because we just met’ type of vibe only makes it obvious you’re trying to hit on him.Act freely around him, make jokes and let the conversation flow like you two are long time buddies.

Let your famine side shine

Yeah you should be free with him, but be careful not to start acting like one of the guys. Let your acts be ladylike always.

Give him a little touch from time to time

The trick to this one is to make it feel natural with no deliberate effort. Gently lean on him like it means nothing. Touch him while talking, laughing or when he says something funny. It could just be a casual no strings attached kind of touch on his arm.

Got more tips, feel free to share in the comment session below.

Written by Oluwakemi Adetola