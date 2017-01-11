Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has a relationship tip for women that deserves to be paid attention to.

The 49-year old actor and musician is of the opinion that women need to pursue their dreams squarely and that there shouldn't necessarily be a desire to subdue their dreams just for the sake of a man.

According to him, real men are not scared of women pursuing their careers, and that the idea of their partners' success does not faze them.

He says “I’m not saying he got to be no softie, I don’t want that. But [he can’t be] afraid of you going to get your career.”

The "Django Unchained" actor was speaking to American Magazine, People, at the Los Angeles premiere of his film, “Sleepless” recently, and is said to have directed the advice to his daughters, Corinne, 23 and Annalise, 8.

So valid is the advice that we think every woman needs to share in the words of wisdom.

Jamie says further that "if you select a guy, make sure that what you like, he is behind you. That doesn’t intimidate him.

"Don’t take no back seat to nobody. If you walk in with somebody that you take a back seat to, I’m going to check you first and then it’s about him,” suggesting that a woman who knows her worth would recognise that her dreams are to be pursued, and that loving a man does not need to be about abandoning your dreams in favour of his.

His words also imply that a real man will support a woman he loves to pursue her dreams and goals, and be her greatest support while she succeeds.

In truth, couples are meant to uplift each other and inspire each other to be better in life.