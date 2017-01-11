Jamie Foxx "If you select a guy, make sure that what you like doesn’t intimidate him.” actor advises ladies

He directed the advise to his two daughters, but it is a valid advice that every woman needs to hear about.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jamie Foxx play

Jamie Foxx

(Today)

Relationship Talk "I am thinking of breaking off my engagement, please advise me"
Relationship Talk Nigerian ladies reveal crazy things guys do that push them away
Relationship Tips What to do when your relationship is falling apart by Sonia Ogbonna
Relationship Talk Guys reveal crazy things ladies do that push them away
Pulse Opinion Poll Readers agree that men should marry early, even if they're broke
Relationship Talk “He’s engaged to another woman… I’m in pains, please help me”
Love and Dating The negative effect of social media on new relationships
Relationships Here are 6 signs that you are in a love-hate relationship
For Men The most romantic things real-life women wish you did more
Relationships and Dating People reveal some ridiculous reasons why they got curved

Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has a relationship tip for women that deserves to be paid attention to.

The 49-year old actor and musician is of the opinion that women need to pursue their dreams squarely and that there shouldn't necessarily be a desire to subdue their dreams just for the sake of a man.

According to him, real men are not scared of women pursuing their careers, and that the idea of their partners' success does not faze them.

play Real men are not scared of women pursuing their careers, Jamie Foxx believes (TV Guide)

 

He says “I’m not saying he got to be no softie, I don’t want that. But [he can’t be] afraid of you going to get your career.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian ladies reveal crazy things guys do that push them away

The "Django Unchained" actor was speaking to American Magazine, People, at the Los Angeles premiere of his film, “Sleepless” recently, and is said to have directed the advice to his daughters, Corinne, 23 and Annalise, 8.

So valid is the advice that we think every woman needs to share in the words of wisdom.

play Ladies do not need to always take a backseat in their relationships, Jamie Foxx says (In Love)

Jamie says further that "if you select a guy, make sure that what you like, he is behind you. That doesn’t intimidate him.

"Don’t take no back seat to nobody. If you walk in with somebody that you take a back seat to, I’m going to check you first and then it’s about him,” suggesting that a woman who knows her worth would recognise that her dreams are to be pursued, and that loving a man does not need to be about abandoning your dreams in favour of his.

play In reality, couples are meant to assist each other to achieve success (Getty Images)

His words also imply that a real man will support a woman he loves to pursue her dreams and goals, and be her greatest support while she succeeds.

In truth, couples are meant to uplift each other and inspire each other to be better in life.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 6 things you should never say to a single parentbullet
2 Relationship Talk Guys reveal crazy things ladies do that push them awaybullet
3 Relationship Talk Nigerian ladies reveal crazy things guys do that...bullet

Relationships

Engaging in activities that will surely reduce the pain of a breakup
Moving on 5activities that will surely reduce the pain of a breakup
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "I am thinking of breaking off my engagement, please advise me"
Resolving relationship issues
Relationship Tips What to do when your relationship is falling apart by Sonia Ogbonna
Young lovers
Pulse Opinion Poll Readers agree that men should marry early, even if they're broke