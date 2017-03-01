For Men Why you need to give your partner regular orgasms [Video]

Uwanma Odefa explains five great reasons why your babe deserves the Big 'O' regularly.

  • Published:
Uwanma Odefa explains five great reasons why women deserve regular orgasms play

Uwanma Odefa explains five great reasons why women deserve regular orgasms

(Youtube)

Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon theory?
Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage proves that PDA doesn't reflect true happiness in relationships
Love on the Internet The importance of social media PDA in relationships
Relationship Talk "I still don't know my boyfriend's address after 7 months"
For Women 4 disadvantages of dating a younger man in Nigeria
#StrandedBae Ladies, never leave home without vex money
Finding Love 5 things to know before starting a relationship on social media
For Women Why you should make the first move on that guy you like
Love and Dating Let's talk about commitment, the ultimate relationship goal
Relationship Talk "I think my wife is cheating on me with her boss"

Of course, relationships and sex are quite entwined, such that a lack of physical intimacy could cause a relationship to break apart.

In the most recent episode of her vlog; "Love, Sex and Everything Else", Uwanma Odefa explains that although sex is important in relationships, doing it right is even more important than just doing it.

ALSO READ: 7 sexual things women wish men would do more

Especially for women, being able to reach the peak of sexual excitement is important because logically, the pleasure is at its best at that stage, and getting 'there' is every woman's "constitutional right" as the vlogger jokingly puts it.

Apart from the toe-curling pleasure women get from reaching an orgasm, there are five other advantages and Uwanma explains each of these advantages in the video below.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dating and Marriages Relationship issues that are just as bad as cheatingbullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage proves that PDA doesn't reflect true...bullet
3 Men Only How to turn any woman into your sex slavebullet

Relationships

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good
Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon theory?
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "I still don't know my boyfriend's address after 7 months"
Readers say they'll rather not kiss till they are married
Pulse Survey Readers say they'll rather not kiss till they are married
Public display of affection
Love on the Internet The importance of social media PDA in relationships