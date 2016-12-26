For Couples :  Maintaining a healthy, happy relationship in five steps

Most likely, you have seen couples who seem to have everything easy for them in their relationship.

The partners seem to understand each other without explanation, they meet each other's needs without request and nothing ever seems to come between them.

It even appears sometimes as if they never have any quarrels.

It makes one wonder, what are they doing different? What is it they have in their relationship that sets them apart from other couples?

You wonder, 'what can one do to have a healthy happy relationship?'

Some of the answers to this can be found in the steps listed below:

Don’t disrespect differences

Your partner’s difference is what defines him or her and trying to change them is trying to downplay their personality, it’s the same as watering down their spirit and tantamount to killing their vibe.

Partners need to learn to accommodate each other and respect their differences. As a matter of fact, the combination of your different personalities could be what makes your relationship a thing of beauty and enviable to other couples.

Fight for what's important

If you ask couples who have enviable relationships, they surely will have a story or two to tell about how they sometimes go through rough patches and how they manage to overcome them.

The secret is to be willing to stick by your partner even at times when they seem unlovable and you feel like walking away from it all.

No one said it’s going to be easy; but it’s worth fighting for. Love is surely worth fighting for.

Financial support

This is one thing that is often overlooked when relationships are being discussed.

Money plays a great part in the relationships and partners should be able to actually partner each other in that regard, too.

Privacy helps

Simply because two is a company, three is a multitude.

Your relationship with your partner is personal and so should be everything that happens in it.

Never let out significant information about your relationship to outsiders, not even your friends, except where it is extremely necessary to do so, like in a case of domestic violence or assault. Let’s hope it never comes to that.

Compliments

There is nothing like a partner who gives you tons of compliments. Keep strengthening your relationship going strong by reminding your significant other about their importance in your life.