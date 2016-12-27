For Couples :  8 common things women do that don't understand

Yes, we’ve heard this before, men are from mars and women are from venues. But who cares? Very few men understand women. Some think girls are just crazy and full of problems but beautiful to behold nevertheless.

We know men and women are wired differently, but men think there are some things that are just basic, irrespective of whether you are male or female, after all, we are all humans.

So we asked some men, and in their own words, here are the common things they all said women do that they don’t understand:

1. The need to know everything. Women just want to know every single detail about everything! If you ask us about something and we answer in one or two words, we actually mean it, because that’s all there is to it.

2. Why women can’t stick to a plan. If you chose a dress to wear, please go with it. If we already agreed we’ll make spaghetti and sauce for breakfast, don’t come home with potatoes instead.

3. Taking too long deciding what to wear. First, we don’t understand why you buy the same types of top or shoes but just in different shades. It’s frustrating when you keep changing clothes, only to end up wearing the first thing you chose.

4. Why women start flirting but don’t want to have sex. You teased me and now I’m ready for action and you be like ‘No, I don’t want to.’ What the hell is wrong with you babe?

5. Why they start assuming there is a ‘thing’ after sex. We had a nice time and that’s it. We’d probably meet again but for the main time, we expect you to move on. If we want to see you, we’d holla at you.

6. Why you still question if we love you. When I show you in many ways how much I love you and you still accuse me otherwise just because I don’t say it, it gets me nuts.

7. Why you answer fine when you are not. When we ask how you are and you say fine, we are gonna believe you, because when we say ‘fine’ we mean just that.

8.When you friend-zone but gets jealous when we are with another girl. You already said we are cool as friends. So why do you start acting up when we tell you or you see us with another girl?

Written by Oluwakemi Adetola