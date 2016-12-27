For Couples :  8 common things men do that women don’t Understand

If you missed the post on ‘what men do that women don’t understand’, read it here.

The women decided to pour their hearts out too, in their own words, here is what they have to say about what men have in common that they don’t understand;

Keeping things to yourself until it escalates. When there is a problem or you are dealing with some issues, you keep them to yourself until it goes way out of hand before you discuss it with us.

Why you are afraid of commitments. We get it, you think the life goal of every woman is to get married. But it is really annoying when you immediately start thinking we want to tie you down when you hear or see us go mushy about anything related to weddings and marriage.

Why you make us wait on you and then disappoints. When you tell me you’d take me to a certain place on a certain day, I don’t forget and you shouldn’t too, because that’s a promise that should be kept.

Why you reply ‘No’ when we offer to help. I know this is a male-ego thing, but it doesn’t make any sense when it is obvious you need help.

You act withdrawn and make us worry about you. You don’t want me to keep asking you questions about how you are, but you act withdrawn and moody and you don’t want me to be bothered?

Why you lie a lot. I don’t know why men like to lie a lot. You know you’ll still get caught so just be truthful even though we may be mad at you.

You start chasing us only to leave us. You back off when we show how much we are in love. You couldn’t seem to be able to do without us when you were wooing us. But now that I’m yours, the calls, messages and dates reduce and you don’t want me to complain.