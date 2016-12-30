For Couples :  5 turn-off date topics

The high points of dates are great conversations; don’t suck out the fun and positive energy of conversations. Here are 5 topics you should not bring up on a date.

How boring your job is: It is good to talk about your job because it makes you seem independent. Loving your job and being enthusiastic about it can a good conversation topic. But if you do not like your job and it drains you mentally, do not bring it up if you must talk about your job be brief because this could leave an impression that’s not so nice.

Do not be late or cancel at last minute: Being late for a date is disrespectful, there should not be anything like African time because your date has planned to be with you and you should respect that. If your schedule changed you should let him or her know before time.

When the conversation is close-end: When a conversation is close-end it could be a total turn –off, you could spice things up with trying to find out about your date’s opinions or views about trendy topics in the news or environment.

Do not talk about your past Relationships: Talking about your exes or past relationships while you are on a date tells your date you have not moved on and you are not mentally ready for a new relationship. Also, how you talk about your exes will give your date an idea as to how you are going to treat them in the future.