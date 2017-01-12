Falling in Love 5 phases of awkwardness in new relationships

Have you just entered into a relationship, or you are on the brink of entering into one?

You should expect early days of awkwardness, and uncertainty in the five areas listed below...

1. Learning of each other's pasts

Learning about each other’s past can be a little awkward, especially when one of you has been a little sild and adventurous and has quite a lot to reveal.

When you get to that phase, try to be as open-minded as understanding as possible.

2. Getting comfortable with one other

You’ll also be at the point where you are not too sure of what is cool with your partner and what is not.

Time will take care of this, and soon enough, you both will be laughing at that awkwardness.

3. When to have sex

Everyone has their own beliefs and ideas for when the time is right to get intimate with someone you're dating.

At that point where you are really unsure of where your partner stands on d matter, it makes sense ti sit down and have a good talk about it.

4. Meeting each other’s friends

There is also the awkwardness of meeting and getting along with your partner’s friends.

This will be so especially if you date someone from different social circles from yours.

To avoid this, partners need to admonish their friends to be cool and be as friendly as possible before introducing bae/boo to them.

5. Meeting the family

So this might necessarily not be something that happens very much at the beginning of relationships, but it poses some awkwardness, too.

Being introduced to your partner’s family is usually a serious thing and it often shows that you both are headed towards something more serious than just a relationship.

This is why ladies and guys alike are often fretful and nervous about the date with their partner’s families.

It might be awkward the first time because you do not know whether they will like you or not, whether they will accept you or not.