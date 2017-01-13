Dating 7 not-so-obvious signs you'll see in cheating partner

If you think you know all the traits of a cheating partner, think again.

Sometimes, the behavioural pattern of an unfaithful partner can be so 'harmless' and veiled that you will never suspect a thing till it gets too late.

This is because some of these things bear close resemblance to harmless things a partner would do in a normal, loving relationship.

So, what are the ignorable traits that sometime point to unfaithfulness in relationships?

1. They pay more attention to their looks

Once people feel secure in their relationships, they often tend to put less effort into looking good.

If all of a sudden your partner’s interest in his looks and appearance spikes substantially, it could be a sign.

2. They're suddenly hyper-critical of you

In other instances, a cheating partner picks up the habit of finding fault with everything their partner does.

You could reason with them and try to actually make amends, but the funny thing is they never used to worry about those things. Why the sudden overreaction?

This has been explained to be an unconscious psychological attempt to blame their cheating on the fact that their partner was not good enough, thereby necessitating their ‘away games.’

3. Relationship issues get swept under the carpet

On the flipside, some cheating partners develop an I-don’t-care-attitude. Their attention is no longer in you, so whatever you do does not really bother them anymore.

So, if your relationship issues disappear miraculously when they normally would have been properly trashed out, it could be a sign to be really wary of.

4. Less confidence in you

If your partner suddenly starts to communication with you, do not assume it is because he or she is being stressed at work.

At the point where they used to tell you every tiny bit if information about how their day went, they were going through that same amount of stress. Why then is there a sudden change?

It could be because, there are things that happened during the day that they’d rather not share with you.

5. New sex moves out of nowhere

A partner whose skills in the bedroom are limited might suddenly begin to do new tricks and try stuff they would normally not do.

Now this could be as a result of research and an honest desire to do better between the sheets, but it could also be because they are doing it with a new person who is showing them new routines and styles.

NOTE: The essence of this article is not to promote distrust in relationships, but in the instance where you begin to notice sudden changes in your partner, there are often reasons for these changes; and sometimes, these reasons are not always good.