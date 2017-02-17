Most people have an idea of what relationships and being with the right person should look and feel like.

You know, the laughter, the butterflies in the belly, the bright, positive outlook on life and all that.

But that is not all the good things that being in love or being married provides.

According to a number of studies and research, being in a relationship/marriage has some great health benefits...

Married folks have stronger bones

A paper once published in the journal Osteoporosis International showed that married men tend to have higher bone density than unmarried ones.

Wouldn’t you rather walk down that aisle now?

A kiss per day keeps the stress away

According to researchers at Lafayette College who had couples kiss for 15 minutes while listening to music, there was a decrease in the level of cortisol which brings about stress.

Apparently, kissing your spouse could be all you need for those stressful days.

Self esteem

Mental health can also be positively influenced by being in a relationship, especially how your own opinion of yourself.

A study in Tallinn University, Estonia concluded that being in a great satisfying relationship improves women’s self-esteem regardless of what their bodies look like.

Your heart condition is better when you’re in love

This is in the literal sense.

Researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center considered the surveys of about 3.5 million people and discovered that married couples had a five percent lower chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

It appears we will never fully know how potent love's magic is, right?