Falling in Love Being in a relationship is good for your health, research says

Your relationship or marriage is a lot healthier than you ever thought - literally!

  • Published:
Being in love improves your health play Being in love improves your health (Media mart)

Relationships What would you change about your partner if you could?
Relationship Talk "He gives nothing but sex, should I still continue with him?"
The Big Question Could this short video finally explain why men cheat?
Love and Social Media Twitter users share sweet love stories on Valentine's day
Relationship Talk How to know he's not into you by Toke Makinwa
Relationships and Sex 7 sexual things men wish women would do more
Relationship Talk "He once had a side-chick, now I don't know what to do if he proposes"
For Men 10 ways to show your partner that you actually care
Marriage Celebrity couples explain what they love most about being married
Single to Stupor Valentine's day tweets you can relate with when you have no one

Most people have an idea of what relationships and being with the right person should look and feel like.

You know, the laughter, the butterflies in the belly, the bright, positive outlook on life and all that.

But that is not all the good things that being in love or being married provides.

According to a number of studies and research, being in a relationship/marriage has some great health benefits...

play Even your mental health is improved by being in a relationship or marriage (Love Lint)

Married folks have stronger bones

A paper once published in the journal Osteoporosis International showed that married men tend to have higher bone density than unmarried ones.

Wouldn’t you rather walk down that aisle now?

ALSO READ: 10 ways men can show their partners that you actually care

A kiss per day keeps the stress away

According to researchers at Lafayette College who had couples kiss for 15 minutes while listening to music, there was a decrease in the level of cortisol which brings about stress.

Apparently, kissing your spouse could be all you need for those stressful days.

play A kiss per day keeps the stress away (Pulse GH)

Self esteem

Mental health can also be positively influenced by being in a relationship, especially how your own opinion of yourself.

A study in Tallinn University, Estonia concluded that being in a great satisfying relationship improves women’s self-esteem regardless of what their bodies look like.

play Being in a good relationship also affects your heart positively (Image of Love)

 

Your heart condition is better when you’re in love

This is in the literal sense.

Researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center considered the surveys of about 3.5 million people and discovered that married couples had a five percent lower chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

It appears we will never fully know how potent love's magic is, right?

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dating and Marriages Relationship issues that are just as bad as cheatingbullet
2 Relationships and Sex 7 sexual things men wish women would do morebullet
3 Relationship Talk How to know he's not into you by Toke Makinwabullet

Relationships

Timi and Busola Dakolo
Relationships What would you change about your partner if you could?
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "He gives nothing but sex, should I still continue with him?"
The Big Question Could this short video finally explain why men cheat?
Love found on Twitter, shared on Valentine's day
Love and Social Media Twitter users share sweet love stories on Valentine's day