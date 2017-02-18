AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup

AKA shared some relationship advice two hours after announcing his breakup.

AKA is advising guys on how to love women.

The South African rapper offered the advice about two hours after announcing his breakup with media personality, Bonang Matheba.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to win a woman's heart

Unfortunately, this advice has earned the rapper a cry baby award, while others are questioning his credibility as a counselor.

Twitter user calls AKA a cry baby play

Twitter user calls AKA a cry baby

Check out of the tweets.

AKA's advice is modified play

AKA's advice is modified

This advice has been retweeted 1, 856 times and has 1, 861 likes.

Would you take relationship advice from someone that just broke up with their partner?

