AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup

AKA is advising guys on how to love women.

The South African rapper offered the advice about two hours after announcing his breakup with media personality, Bonang Matheba.

Guys, Don't ever love a woman more than she loves you. — AKA (@akaworldwide) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to win a woman's heart

Unfortunately, this advice has earned the rapper a cry baby award, while others are questioning his credibility as a counselor.

Check out of the tweets.

@akaworldwide Now you're an expert in relationships too!? Uphuzeni kahle kahle!? https://t.co/hy8ttupImf — The Eazy-Ed (@eazyed47) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@akaworldwide don't feed our boyfriends nonsense please — Zinhle Mashiloane (@ZeeMach) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@akaworldwide Awukahle tuu. Leave our guys alone. She played you manje u wanna dragg our guys in ur madness. Cry alone asomblief.Sizwile uwe — Ciccy♥♥ (@Ciccioline3) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@akaworldwide Did she brick someone else? https://t.co/yl4Z2QGbbh — Hold My Phone (@Zozi_JAY) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@akaworldwide We all know BONANG can't keep a man for more than 3 years. She has found a new D to ride on. She's the Leader of #JHBgirls — Njabulo Ntombela (@Iam_NjabuloX) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This advice has been retweeted 1, 856 times and has 1, 861 likes.

Would you take relationship advice from someone that just broke up with their partner?