For Women 4 disadvantages of dating a younger man in Nigeria

Your problem begins with his mum and other family members.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Disadvantage of dating younger men play

Disadvantage of dating younger men

(CNN)

Finding Love 5 things to know before starting a relationship on social media
For Women Why you should make the first move on that guy you like
Love and Dating Let's talk about commitment, the ultimate relationship goal
Relationship Talk "I think my wife is cheating on me with her boss"
For Men 5 reasons why women are scared to commit to relationships
Love and Dating 3 things that should not bother you in a relationship
Relationship Tips Ways to keep loving a partner after they cheat on you
Love and Dating 7 weird things men find attractive in women
For Women 5 reasons why men are scared to commit to relationships
AKA South African rapper offers relationship advice after breakup

If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.

Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.

To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.

Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.

play Mothers often disapprove of their sons marrying older woman (Hara Pereira)

 

1. Mother-in-laws

Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.

If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.

ALSO READ: Why more women should make the first move on guys they like

2. People will talk

Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of older men and younger woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.

play People will also have uncool stuff to say about the relationship (Favim)

 

Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinions about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.

3. Relationship problems might get blamed on the age difference

Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tend to come from saying hurtful things about age.

play Relationship issues get blamed on age gap (Fargo)

 

4. Separate ideas of fun

Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is separate definition of fun.

Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.

Would you be cool with a sibling dating a significantly older woman?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dating and Marriages Relationship issues that are just as bad as cheatingbullet
2 Relationship Tips Ways to keep loving a partner after they cheat on youbullet
3 Love and Dating 3 things that should not bother you in a relationshipbullet

Relationships

You could actually find love on social media
Finding Love 5 things to know before starting a relationship on social media
Study explains the advantage of asking out a guy first
For Women Why you should make the first move on that guy you like
Relationship goals
Love and Dating Let's talk about commitment, the ultimate relationship goal
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "I think my wife is cheating on me with her boss"