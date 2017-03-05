In Cross River Community commends NGO for embarking on 5,000 housing unit project

They told NAN that the buildings, when completed, would be huge relief to them, especially the poor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Housing unit play

Housing unit

(lensng)

In Sokoto NLC set to build 3,050 housing units for civil servants
Housing Shortage Babatunde Fashola calls for sustainable initiatives
In Ogun State Government builds 160 housing units for workers
Real Estate News FG sign MoU to build 1,000 housing units for civil servants
In Lagos State government to satisfy housing needs by reviewing planning law
Housing Shortage Babatunde Fashola reveals solution to 17M challenge
Babatunde Fashola 'I am focused on a long-term solution, not building 250,000 houses annually', - housing minster declares
In Anambra State government to construct 300 housing units
Housing Shortage FCTA to reduce deficit by building 400 units, annually
In Anambra Governor Willie Obiano to construct N1.5B housing estate

The people of Ikpa Nkanya, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Cross River, have commended an NGO, African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), for embarking on a 5,000, two-bedroom housing unit project in the area.

A cross section of the people made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikpa Nkanya on Sunday.

They told NAN that the buildings, when completed, would be huge relief to them, especially the poor.

Gov. Ben Ayade, who provided 250 hectares of land for the project, performed the ground- breaking ceremony of the project last week.

Mr Asuquo Effiong, a fisherman, said that the project came at the right time and described the project as the greatest gesture for the people of the area in past decades.

Effiong said that shelter for the poor and the Bakassi returnees in the area had been a great challenge to government for years now.

We are praying that the project will come to a reality. It will be a happy moment for us when completed.
‘’It looked like we have been abandoned, but now there is hope from unexpected quarters,” he said.

He also thanked the state government for providing the 250 hectares of land for the project adding that it was an indication that the state government had the people in mind.

Mr Edet Umoh described the project as another practical effort by the state government and the NGO to mitigate the suffering of the Bakassi returnees in the area.

Since we were sacked from our original home and our land given to Cameroon, we have been hearing stories of efforts to resettle us. Until now, nothing concrete has happened.

“But with what we witnessed at the ground breaking ceremony, it appears there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The Village Head of Ikpa Nkanya, Mr Edet Okon, said the people were watching with keen interest, the realisation of their dream.

“I thank ANDP for the project, and the state government for proving land for the project. For now, we are still dreaming. We will wait till when the dream becomes a reality.

“They told us that the estate will contain a standard school, fully equipped hospital, standard market, police station and recreational facilities.

“This will be marvelous; we thank them for the gesture and eagerly wait to see it happens in full,” he said. 

More

Housing Shortage Governor Ambode says Lagos needs 187, 500 new houses

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sujimoto Construction Limited 10 things to know about CEO as he clocks 35!bullet
2 In Abuja FCT teams up with FMBN to develop houses for low-income earnersbullet
3 In Cross River State government to build solar powered housesbullet

Pulse Real Estate

Selena Gomez's beautiful estate
Celebrity Real Estate Check out Selena Gomez's beautiful estate [PHOTO]
Lekki Gardens Estate building collapse
In Lagos State government sues Lekki Gardens over building collapse
Real estate outlook 2017
Alphacrux Real estate outlook 2017
Bolanle Ninalowo's new home
Celebrity Real Estate Bolanle Ninalowo shows off his completed home [PHOTO]