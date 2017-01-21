Career 101 4 skills you need to keep that job

Everyone is obsessed with getting the job, making that money to live the life they have always wanted to, but no one is paying attention to the skills required to keep the job.

So you got the job, what next? Your boss is going to be annoying, you might be required to work later than bargained. On days where the tasks are tougher, what do you do?

Do you sit, nag and be less productive or you find ways to make the tough days easier to go by?

Skills like communication skills, listening skill which you put on your CV only got you the job. To keep the job and be the best at what you do, here are four skills you need to have.

1. Creativity and Strategic thinking: This skill involves you thinking of a smarter way to do an existing thing. Ask questions when you don’t understand.

Learn and improve existing ideas. Never compare yourself to a colleague that has stayed longer than you have but have the mindset of being the best.

2. Value Creation: One of the reasons for failure of ideas is the inability to deliver the value to those it was intended.

So as not to look or sound stupid, every time you have a new idea, think of its application, ask yourself what problems it will be solving.

Be yourself, you don’t need to impress anyone, once can create and deliver value, your work ethics will be visible to everyone.

Note: Most organizations think of ways to reduce cost, so also see to it that the idea won’t be costing so much execute and it will surely yield profits.

3. Adaptive skills: Remember that nothing is perfect, there will be highs and lows. Never allow the lows to be a challenge.

4. Efficiency: perform your duties with the least waste of time and effort