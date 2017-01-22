Blood Ties Top family hangout spots you’ll love in Lagos

1. Klub de Lag

This place prides itself on being one of the best places for families to have fun in the city of Lagos.

Being a place designed for families to enjoy the best times, there is an activity designed for every age grade.

The amazing options available for you and your family includes swimming, Ice Skating, Minigolf, Timefreak, Table Tennis, court, basketball, wall climbing, bowling, super kids play-station, snooker, trampoline and even toddlers are not left out of the consideration with an arena set apart for them.

Here is one place your family will totally, totally love.

2. Omu Resort

Located in Ibeju Lekki, and sitting on a vast 22 hectares of land, Omu resort is an ideal spot for families to enjoy and share precious bonding moments.

The resort is one of Lagos most underrated beauties, offering a several forms of delightful activities for both adults and kids.

The resort grants you the opportunity to experience nature and at the same time partake in amusement rides such as the space ship, bunjee jumping, kart racing, bike racing, mini golf, horse racing, etc.

There is also a small zoo with animals such as Chimpanzees, monkeys, Hyenas, a couple of snakes, swans, a lion and others.

3. Lekki Leisure Lake

Take your family to Lekki Leisure Lake and you will surely want to go back there again and again and again.

Located in Lekki peninsula, and offering attractive and interesting activities such as Jet Aki, Quad Bike, Pontroon bike and wave boat among many others, you can be sure that no one, child or adult, is left unsatisfied.

Lekki Leisure Lake has enough fun activities to go round for everyone.

4. The Palms

Located in Lekki, and boasting some of the best stores and outlets, The Palms is just about the right place to hang out with your loved ones this weekend.

Being a mall, your best bet for the best outing would be to see a movie, grab a meal and bond over some of your favourite drinks. It’s sure to be a great time, as the place is always bubbling and full of other fun-loving, fun-seeking people.

5. Whispering Palms

Located in the historical town of Badagry, Whispering Palms Resort is One of Lagos Mainland’s best family spots.

If you are concerned majorly about getting away from the hustle and bustle and the noise that is associated with Lagos as a whole, this is the best place for you.

The resort’s location makes it easy to assess the many historical places around Badagry town.

You are bound to have the best time if your life with your close ones as well as being in touch with history, nature and its wonderful ambiance.

family

6. Ikeja City Mall

Ikeja City Mall remains one of the best and most thriving hub for fun on Lagos mainland.

As their official website rightly advertises, the mall offers 12 restaurants, 100 shops and unlimited enjoyment.

A quick Saturday or Sunday lunch/brief shopping trip there could be the best thing you do with your family this week.

A close substitute is the Festival Mall, Festac and Maryland Mall, Maryland.