Wike ‘The money that’s saving Nigeria is from Rivers,’ Governor says

Wike also criticized the Nigerian police for failing to punish officers accused of malpractice during the December 2016 rerun elections in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the money keeping Nigeria afloat is from his state.

Wike also criticized the Nigerian police for failing to punish officers accused of malpractice during the December 2016 rerun elections in the state.

The governor’s comments come after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a report accusing security agencies of compromising the integrity of the elections.

“If we were in a civilized country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions,” Wike said on Wednesday, February 22.

“They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State.  Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State.  The voices of our people must be heard,” he added.

ALSO READ: Police disagree with INEC over report on December 10 election

The INEC report also mentions the obstructive involvement of security agencies as one of the factors that led to the failure of the electoral process in some local government areas in Rivers.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

