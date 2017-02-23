Wike ‘The money that’s saving Nigeria is from Rivers,’ Governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the money keeping Nigeria afloat is from his state.

Wike also criticized the Nigerian police for failing to punish officers accused of malpractice during the December 2016 rerun elections in the state.

The governor’s comments come after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a report accusing security agencies of compromising the integrity of the elections.

“If we were in a civilized country with the right leadership, the persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions,” Wike said on Wednesday, February 22.

“They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say.

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard,” he added.

The INEC report also mentions the obstructive involvement of security agencies as one of the factors that led to the failure of the electoral process in some local government areas in Rivers.