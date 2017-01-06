Wike Rivers govt says dismissed police officers stopped Governor's assassination

The Rivers State Government has described the dismissal of the six officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike from the Nigeria Police Force over alleged abuse of firearms as the height of injustice that Nigerians must not allow to stand.

The Officers were sacked for alleged interference in the recent Rivers rerun election as against the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The Force said the action was based on a report from a panel set up by the IGP on the incidents recorded during the legislative election.

Defending the action of the Officers, the state Commissioner of Information, Austin Tam-George, said the men actually foiled a plot to assassinate Wike.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 6, Tam-George asked Idris to set up an "independent" panel of inquiry to examine the violence that occurred during the election.

He said: "The Rivers state government notes with infinite sadness the decision of the Nigeria Police to dismiss six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike.

"The police officers were subjected to a secret and unfair trial, on totally fictitious charges of professional misconduct, during the rerun elections in Rivers state on the 10th of December 2016.

"This is a tragic day for professionalism and the respect for human rights in the Nigeria police force.

"The dismissed officers committed no crime, other than foil a carefully orchestrated electoral heist by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collusion with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police force.

"The claim by the police that the affected officers misused their firearms while in the convoy of governor Wike on the 10th of December 2016, is a wrong and cruel fabrication.

"Governor Wike did not depart from his official premises on the day of the election, and therefore had no use for an armed convoy.

"Two days after the elections, on the 12th of December 2016, thousands of Rivers people, led by Governor Wike, resisted an invasion by the police on the premises of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council premises, in a brazen attempt to rig the elections in favour of the APC.

"These officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of Governor Wike.

"The officers are the latest victims of the medieval authoritarianism of the APC government that seems to lurch blindly in the miasma of its own incompetence.

"We urge Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of these officers, and for the Inspector General of Police to allow an independent inquiry.

"The APC government has never hidden it’s desperation to overrun Rivers state, colonise its people and loot the treasury of the state, but the Rivers people have seen the face of the Lord, and will spare no sacrifice as we resist the satanic agenda of the APC government."