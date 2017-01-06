Wike Rivers Gov. accuses Police of hiding the truth about DSP Alkali's murder

Wike said the police has refused to make public the communication an APC chieftain and a former commissioner had with Alkali's killers.

(Punch)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has challenged the  Nigeria Police to make public the details of the circumstances that led to the murder of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, during the legislative rerun elections in the state.

Wike stated this on Thursday, January 5, when he hosted the management of the Independent Newspapers Limited at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He accused the police of withholding the communication a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former commissioner had with the killers before the DSP was murdered.

Wike said: "The police should let the world know where the DSP was killed. What is the polling unit where he was killed? The former Commissioner of Power, who was mentioned by the killers, has he been questioned?

"Where is the call log of that former commissioner as communicated with the killers? Have they checked the discussions between the former commissioner and the arrested killers?

"They know the truth but they want to cover a lot of things. The Army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest. Was there a polling unit in the forest?"

ALSO READ: ‘Nigeria cannot be divided,’ Wike says

Alkali and his orderly were killed in an ambush in Ujju community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state on December 10 during the rerun elections.

