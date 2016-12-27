Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that no power can bring him down because he is solidly and comfortably rooted in God.

Governor Wike spoke at the Rivers State Headquarters of Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt during a Special Christmas Church Service on Sunday.

The governor said that Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.

He said, while other states are battling with economic downturn, Rivers State is operating a Jesus economy, which entails Divine provision and sustenance.

“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious. This state is a Christian State. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the Church”, the governor said.

According to Vanguard, the governor informed that the State Government will support schools owned by Churches with grants. He noted that the Church stood by him right from the campaign period till date, when he is transforming the state.

The governor called on the Church to continue praying for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe