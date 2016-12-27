Home > Politics >

Wike :  "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"

Wike "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"

The governor said that Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.

  • Published:
Onyesom Wike play

Onyesom Wike

(punch)

Buhari "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa
Fayose Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries
Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Olisa Metuh 'Buhari's anti-corruption campaign is a war between PDP, APC'
Jegede "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"
Carol Ajie Constitutional lawyer petitions Obama, asks Buhari to resign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that no power can bring him down because he is solidly and comfortably rooted in God.

Governor Wike spoke at the Rivers State Headquarters of Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt during a Special Christmas Church Service on Sunday.

The governor said that Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.

He said, while other states are battling with economic downturn, Rivers State is operating a Jesus economy, which entails Divine provision and sustenance.

“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious. This state is a Christian State. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the Church”, the governor said.

According to Vanguard, the governor informed that the State Government will support schools owned by Churches with grants. He noted that the Church stood by him right from the campaign period till date, when he is transforming the state.

The governor called on the Church to continue praying for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
3 Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.bullet

Politics

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Buhari "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"
Eyitayo Jegede
Jegede "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa