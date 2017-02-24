Wike ‘Nigeria has collapsed under APC,’ Governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigeria.

Wike also said that Rivers State is the only Nigerian state that’s currently functioning properly.

He made the comments on Thursday, February 23, at Afara community.

“APC has failed Nigeria. Nigeria has collapsed. The only state that is working in Nigeria is Rivers. That is why the APC cannot campaign here,” Wike said.

“We will not allow a situation where we will campaign, but APC will liaise with the Police and INEC to rig. The votes of our people must count. Allow democracy to thrive in Nigeria.

“You cannot continue to deceive the people. We shall not allow the police and other security agencies to hijack electoral materials on Saturday. Those who give excuses in Abuja, have no place in Etche. For me, I have gone beyond being a governor. I am now Mr Projects. My attention is on the delivery of quality projects to our people,” he added.

Wike was nicknamed “Mr Projects” by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo when the latter visited Rivers on February 11.