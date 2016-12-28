Wike :  Governor blames security agencies for election violence

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has blamed security agencies for the violence which broke out in the state during the December 10 rerun elections.

Wike made the allegations on Tuesday, December 27, while meeting with members of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, who paid him a Christmas visit.

“The security agencies orchestrated plans to cause violence with a view to making the state ungovernable for ulterior motives,” the governor said according to Punch.

“As I speak with you, all my personal police details, who accompanied me to stop Fakorede from successfully rigging the Rivers East Senatorial District election, have been arrested and detained in Abuja,” he added.

ALSO READ: Political thugs murder Senior Police officer, orderly in Rivers

Wike had earlier led a street protest against police officers in the state after accusing them of rigging the elections.