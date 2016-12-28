Wike :  Governor blames security agencies for election violence

Wike made the allegations on Tuesday, December 27, while meeting with members of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.
Wike made the allegations on Tuesday, December 27, while meeting with members of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, who paid him a Christmas visit.
“The security agencies orchestrated plans to cause violence with a view to making the state ungovernable for ulterior motives,” the governor said according to Punch.
“As I speak with you, all my personal police details, who accompanied me to stop Fakorede from successfully rigging the Rivers East Senatorial District election, have been arrested and detained in Abuja,” he added.
Wike had earlier led a street protest against police officers in the state after accusing them of rigging the elections.
