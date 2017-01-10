Wike Commissioner calls APC 'political predators'

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam George, has urged the people of Rivers State to set aside partisan interest and throw their unflinching support behind the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

In a press statement sent to Pulse by the Commissioner, Tam George asked the people to protect the state from the claws of desperate politicians bent on destabilising the State.

The Commissioner gave the urge at George Ama Community in Okrika Local Government Area, during a reception and award ceremony organized by the Community in his honour.

He pointed out that Rivers State was passing through a trying and challenging moment which requires the vigilance of every well-meaning Rivers person, to protect the State from the “unprecedented political fundamentalism of the opposition party, the All progressive Congress (APC)”.

He said the opposition party was not in any way interested in the wellbeing of the State but only concerned about how to drain the State treasury and impoverish the people.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the battle for the soul of Rivers State was a generational struggle that must be won to save the State from the Claws of “Political predators”.

Commenting on his conferred title as the “Amaberi” of Dokube Royal House of Okrika, the Commissioner said he was humbled by the honour, noting that the recognition would spur him for greater service.

He called on the youths to work hard and rise to the fullest use of their potentials to impact positively on their individual lives and society in general.