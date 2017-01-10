Wike ‘APC government should fix Rivers instead of plotting evil,’ Governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on fixing the country instead of plotting evil in the state.

Wike made the comments on Monday, January 9, while commissioning the Rumunduru-Eneka link road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“While they are busy dismissing policemen, I am busy doing projects. If they owe Nigerians nothing, I owe my people projects. Instead of them to help us make Rivers State better, they are plotting on how to commit evil. My business this year is to deliver projects,” he said.

“You gave me your votes, so I will not give you excuses. That is why I am executing pro-people projects,” he added.

Wike was referring to the dismissal of six officers attached to him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The officers, one Inspector and five sergeants, were fired for misusing their weapons during the December 10 elections in the state.

The affected officers were identified as Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.