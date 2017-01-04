Tinubu ‘Nothing wrong with APC leader supporting me,’ James Faleke says

Some chieftains of the Kogi APC had threatened to reduce Tinubu’s influence and reject Faleke’s nomination.

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Kogi State, James Faleke has reacted to claims that National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is planning to nominate him for a ministerial position.

Faleke made the comments during an interview with Tribune.

“My purported nomination as a minister is even unknown to me, but it is a fact that the choice of a minister from any state rest with the president. I will ignore the duo who spoke against my purported nomination,” he said.

“One of them has been known to be unstable human being in the politics of the state. He even sold a church building in the far north which proceeds he brought home and built a hotel. Any human who sold a religious building to build hotel needs no verification as an unstable person.

“Without my contribution, APC would not have won Kogi in the last election. The western senatorial district won the election for APC. My principal in the election, late Abubakar Audu, contested three times before then and lost; it was my contribution that changed the tide.

“In the history of the state, it was the first time that Kogi West would be won by opposition. We won six out of the seven local government areas of the state. We only lost by 300 votes in Mopa; the local government of the former acting governor, Clarence Olafemi, even against stiff opposition.”

“Tinubu is a national leader who also has followers in the North. He has nothing to benefit him in Kogi for them to view it as trying to infiltrate the state or northern politics.

“He supported Fayemi in Ekiti, Aregbesola in Osun, Amosun in Ogun, even in Edo too, he has never for one day gone to those states to lord himself over them. So, if he supported me in Kogi, what is wrong about that? The way the issue ended in Kogi, it is to Kogi’s loss, not Tinubu’s. When the time is right and God says those who will help Kogi in terms of good governance will be, it will happen. But for those leaders, they are better to be ignored," he added.

Faleke also criticized the party members who spoke against Tinubu, who he said had always worked for the development and the victory of the APC.

