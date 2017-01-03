Tinubu Kogi APC warns party leader not to nominate Faleke for ministerial position

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State have said that they will reduce the influence of National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the region.

They also warned Tinubu not to impose James Faleke as a replacement for late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi.

The Kogi West APC leaders made the comments via a statement released by Alhaji Suleiman Ejibunu and Chief Richard Asaje.

The statement reads:

“Faleke and his godfather, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu do not deserve any ministerial slot in Kogi State. Such a move may lead to the exit of every prominent, loyal and committed member of the party, while aggravating the fractionalization of the party along many divides.”

“We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu’s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North-Central; we are determined to push out all his cohorts from Kogi come 2018/2019. It is a task that must be done through all legal/political means. They have failed and they will continue to fail.”

“This generated a lot of discomfort to the founding members of APC who built the party, fought the then sitting government in all national elections and won. Giving him such an appointment will amount to providing him fuel to the breakup of APC in the state.

“Faleke alongside Honourable Buba Jibril in the West Senatorial Area of Kogi State have formed illegal party structures and lay claim to stakeholder structure for which a petition is already before the national leadership of the party.”

Ocholi died in March 2016 along with his wife and son in an accident along the Kaduna – Abuja road.