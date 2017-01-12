Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006

On October 16, 2006, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose was removed from office after impeachment proceedings were completed by the House of Assembly.

24 out of 26 lawmakers voted at about 9am on that fateful day to remove Fayose and his then deputy, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi after they were accused of corruption.

Fayose was specifically accused of embezzling state funds to pay for the Ekiti State Poultry Project, an initiative which never got off the ground.

The project was handled by Fayose’s childhood friend, Gbenga James, who eventually testified against him.

Investigations revealed that instead of spending the money on the project, James used N9.25million to build a house in Ibadan, Oyo State for Fayose and bought a Mercedes Benz worth N2.1million for Fayose’s mother among other things.

The investigation was done in Fayose’s absence as the governor disappeared before the impeachment proceedings were completed.

Fayose is believed to have fled the country with the help of security agents in order to avoid being arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Rumours at the time had it that his escape was facilitated by then Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero and the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mrs. Ivy Okoronkwo.

Mrs Okoronkwo was accused of dismantling road blocks leading to Ibadan and Lagos to enable Fayose to leave the state.

He eventually returned from exile in December 2007 and was again elected, and sworn in, as governor in 2014.

ALSO READ: ' We won’t lose any battle in Ekiti,' Fayose says

The Supreme Court eventually set aside Fayose’s impeachment in April 2015 after deciding that the process was not validly carried out.