Taraba LG elections PDP wins 13 LGs so far declared

Dr Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the commission, announced the results of the Feb. 25 council polls in Jalingo on Sunday.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have been declared winners of 13 local government chairmanship seats so far declared by the Taraba State Independent National Electoral Commission.

Dr Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the commission, announced the results of the Feb. 25 council polls in Jalingo on Sunday.

Duwe declared Alhaji Mohammed Umar as Chairman-elect of Gashaka, Mr Nicholas Waniyafiwani, Lau, Alhaji Abdul Boboji, Jalingo, and Mr Danladi Suntai as Chairman-elect of Bali Local Government.

Others are Slhaji Salisu Dogo, Ardo-Kola, Mr Joseph Mika, Yorro, Mr Adi Daniel, Wukari, Mr Christopher Koshombo, Zing, Alhaji  Yahuza Yahaya, Gassol and Mr Nashuka Musa for Donga.

Duwe also declared Mr Shiban Tikari as chairman-elect for Takum, Mr Stephen Agya, Kurmi, while Rimansikwe Karma was declared Chairman-elect for Ussa Local Government.

Results from Sardauna and Karim Lamido Local Governments are still being waited, while the exercise was suspended in Ibi Local Government after violence broke out during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress won three councillorship seats in Jalingo, with the SDP winning one councillorship in Zing, while the rest were cleared by the PDP.

