Sule Lamido Buhari should focus on governance and stop blaming PDP – Ex-Governor says

Lamido also said that the President and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be shocked in 2019.

  • Published:
PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido play

PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido

(premiumtimes)

Sule Lamido Ex-Governor says PDP will return to power in 2019 despite leadership crisis
Lamido "PDP crisis is an indication of party's strength," ex-Gov says
Sule Lamido Ex-Gov says President Buhari is simply incompetent
Sule Lamido ‘We'll get back PDP members who went to APC ,’ Ex-governor says
Sule Lamido 'Buhari’s government will collapse no matter how hard we pray,’ Ex-governor says
Sule Lamido Former governor tasks Nigerians on unity, patriotism
Buhari ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says
Sule Lamido ‘Buhari cannot stop me from becoming president,’ Ex-governor says

The former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has called on President Buhari to focus on governance and stop blaming people.

He said “A party which had produced four Nigerian Presidents, over 45 governors, over 700 legislative members the party which restored Nigeria to stability should not be maligned, the way it is being maligned today.

“With due respect to Buhari, if the PDP had not restored Nigeria, there was no way Buhari would have been President today. By the time we came on board in 1999, it required extra political sagacity and strong political commitment for us to be able to stabilize the country.

“I have been saying it, with all respect, there is no way Buhari could run in 1999, he couldn’t have run for the office, because whatever Abacha symbolizes, Buhari was part of it. Therefore, I make bold to say that Buhari is the greatest beneficiary of the PDP’s evil.”

He also said that the President and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be shocked in 2019.

According to Daily Post, Lamido said that if it is the will of God for him to become Nigeria’s President, nobody can stop him.

ALSO READ: Sule Lamido mocks Buhari’s war on corruption

The former Governor said “So, if they are coming to me asking me to run, they can go to anybody who they feel can do it; I think it should be seen as a sign of danger to all of us that things are not working the way they should. So, if they see in me a hope, I don’t blame them. I thank God for me being seen as worthy of what they are saying. And If God says I am going to be, no amount of road blocks will stop it. They will be simply shocked that it happened.

“If God says in 2019, it will be Sule Lamido, they are doomed; I will be, simple, there will be no impediment. God will clear the way for me to be, the same way God cleared the way for Buhari to be in 2015.”

Sule Lamido also told newsmen on Tuesday, December 7, 2016, that Buhari’s government will collapse soon.

Image
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE, DR BABANGIDA ALIYU; FORMER GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE, ABDULKADIR KURE AND FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK, AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY(14/5/16). 3567/14/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PRESIDENT, ABUJA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, MR ADETUNKUNBO KAYODE (R) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE TO GRADUAN OF GERMAN DUAL VOCATIONAL TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH NIGERIA, MISS UKAM MBAFAN, AT THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3538/13/5/2016/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • TRADITIONAL BIRTH ATTENDANTS IN ZAMFARA STATE AT A FIVE-DAY TRAINING ON MODERN SKILLS AT GUSAU LOCAL GOVERNMENT SECRETARIAT ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 3562/14/5/2016/IZ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: HEAD, WEALTH MARKETING, STANBIC IBTC PLC, DAPO MARTINS; WINNER, 2016 NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE CORPORATE (NSE) CHALLENGE, MR PAUL ALABI AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NSE, OSCAR ONYEMA, AT THE 2016 NSE CORPORATE CHALLENGE IN LAGOS ON STURDAY (14/5/16). 3563/14/5/2016/BOA/JAU/NAN 
  • SPECIAL ADVISER TO GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE ON SECURITY, BRIG.-GEN. LADAN YUSUF (R), PRESENTING RELIEF MATERIALS TO ALHAJI USMAN BANSUYE, DURING THE PRESENTATION OF RELIEF MATERIALS TO INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) BY PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE FOR NORTH EAST (PINE) IN KIRFI AND ALKALERI LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON SATURDAY (14/5/2016). 3564/14/5/2016/DJ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. DAVID MARK; FORMER GOVERNOR OF BENUE STATE, GABRIL SUSWAM AND THE FORMER CHAIRMAN, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), BENUE STATE, DR EMMANUEL AGBO, AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY(14/5/16). 3566/14/5/2016/HB/JAU/NAN 
  • FUEL QUEUE AT CONOIL FILLING STATION DESPITE HIKE IN PUMP PRICE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16) 3545/13/5/2016/HF/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: LAGOS STATE COMMISSIONER FOR TRANSPORTATION, DR DAYO MOBEREOLA; GOV AKINWUNMI AMBODE OF LAGOS STATE, CHAIRMAN, CFAO/YAMAHA MOTOR NIGERIA, MR GBENGA OYEBODE AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, CFAO/ YAMAHA MOTOR NIGERIA, MR HISASHI FUJII AT THE INAUGURATION OF YAMAHA SHOWROOM AND ASSEMBLY PLANT IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (13/5/16) 3546/13/5/16/MA/ICE/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; HIS WIFE DOLAPO AND HEAD OF THE CIVIL SERVICE OF THE FEDERATION, WINIFRED EYO-ITA, AT THE WEDDING OF THE SON OF THE HEAD OF THE CIVIL SERVICE OF THE FEDERATION, EMMANUEL AND MINARO IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3569/14/5/2016/OTU/NAN 
  • 2016 NYSC BATCH A' CORPS MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN NONWA-GBAM, TAI LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3551/13/5/2016/OCC/ICE/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF RIVERS STATE GOVERNOR, MR KENNETH KOBANI INSPECTING A GUARD OF HONOUR MOUNTED BY NYSC BATCH A' MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN NONWA-GBAM, TAI LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3552/13/5/2016/OCC/ICE/NAN 
  • GOV ATIKU BAGUDU OF KEBBI STATE IN A CHAT WITH NYSC BATCH A" CORPS MEMBERS DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN DAKINGARI ON FRIDAY (13/05/16) 3553/13/5/2016/DS/ICE/NAN  
  • GOV ATIKU BAGUDU OF KEBBI STATE (L) CUDLING A BABY, WHO WAS DELIVERED SHORTLY BEFORE HIS VISIT TO DAKINGARI GENERAL HOSPITAL, SURU LGA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16) 3554/13/5/2016/DS/ICE/NAN 
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (R) IN A HANDSHAKE WITH U.S DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE, MR ANTHONY BINKEN AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/05/16). 3555/13/5/2016/ISE/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT, CATHOLIC YOUTH ORGANISATION OF NIGERIA, (CYON), HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, MR ONUBOGU ANTHONY; SPIRITUAL DIRECTOR CYON, REV. SIS OBY UGWUJA; CHAPLAIN CYON, REV. FR. PAUL SALAMI AND ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE OCCASION, MR TONY MOLOKWU DURING THE BREAKING OF KOLANUT AT THE YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) 3556/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN 
  • MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, GEOFFREY ONYEMA (L), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE SECOND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). WITH HIM IS THE SPOKESPERSON FOR MINISTRY, MR ADEREMI BOLAJI. 3535/13/5/2016/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • CROSS SECTION OF DELEGATES AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND). 3570/15/5/2016/HB/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER PRESIDENT, INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF NIGERIA (ICAN), MR DOYIN OWOLABI; CHAIRMAN OF THE OCCASION, PRINCE GABRIEL YAR'ADUA; ICAN PRESIDENT, OTUNBA SAMUEL DERU, AND CHAIRMAN, ICAN IKEJA DISTRICT, MR GBENGA ADEWOLE, AT A SPECIAL DINNER IN HONOUR OF OTUNBA SAMUEL DERU AND LAUNCHING OF 2015/2016 IKEJA DISTRICT OF ICAN'S NEWSLETTER, IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY NIGHT. 3536/13/5/2016/WAS/BJO/NAN 
  • FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK (R) AND CHAIRMAN, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), KOGI STATE, DR SAM UHUOTU, WITH SOME PARTY SUPPORTERS DURING THEIR ARRIVAL AT THE PDP NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND. 3571/15/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, LIFE INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION INCORPORATION (LIFI), DR OLUBUNMI USIN-WILSON (M), ADRESSING A WORLD NEWS CONFERENCE ON NATIONAL PSYCHOLOGICAL REBIRTH OF CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY PATRIOTISM AND NATIONALISM IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) WITH HER ARE RETIRED MAJ-GEN. ABDUMALIK JUBRIL(R), AND A POLITICAL ACTIVIST, ALHAJI SIDI ALI. 3557/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN  
  • SECRETARY TO ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT, PROF. ABDULLAHI SHINKAFI (M), INSPECTING A QUARTER GUARD MOUNTED BY NYSC BATCH A 2016 CORPS MEMBERS POSTED TO SERVE IN THE STATE, AT THE CLOSE OF THE THREE WEEKS ORIENTATION PROGRAMME AT THE STATE'S NYSC PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN TSAFE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). BEHIND HIM IS THE STATE COMMISSIONER FOR YOUTH AND SPORTS, ALHAJI ABDULLAHI GURBIN-BORE. 3537/13/5/2016/TAM/BJO/NAN 
  • GOV. WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA STATE (M), UNVEILING THE PLAQUE DURING THE FOUNDATION LAYING OF CHIMEDIE MUSEUM IN ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE. WITH HIM ARE OBI OF ONITSHA, NNAEMEKA ACHEBE (R), AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS 3559/15/5/2016/MAG/TA/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ASSISTANT CORPS MARSHAL, MR KAYODE OLAGUNJU; DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL, MR ADEI ABU; HEAD MEDIA, MR BISI KAZEEM AND CORPS MARSHAL, MR BOBOYE OYEYEMI, DURING THE CLOSING OF FRSC CAPACITY BUILDING WORKSHOP FOR ZONAL AND SECTOR HEADS OF OPERATIONS IN ENUGU ON SUNDAY (15/05/16). 3560/15/5/2016/MAG/HF/TA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF HEALTH, PROF ISAAC ADEWOLE; PERMANENT SECRETARY, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTER, MRS AYOTUNDE ADESUGBA AND THE CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR, NATIONAL HOSPITAL ABUJA, DR JAF MOMOH AT A NEWS CONFERENCE ON STEPHEN-JOHNSON SYNDROME IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3539/13/5/2016/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ADAMAWA STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, MR MARTINS BABALE; ADMINISTERING POLIO VACCINE ON AN INFANT AT THE INTERNATIONAL TRANSIT INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS CAMP IN FUFORE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF ADAMAWA ON SUNDAY (15/5/16) 3561/15/5/2016/AMA/HF/TA/NAN  
  • ASSISTANT EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO (L), PRESENTING A COPY OF HIS NEW ALBUM TO THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, NAN, MR JONES AFOLABI, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR'S OFFICE IN ABUJA 3562/15/5/2016/HF/TA/NAN  
  • TRADERS ON THEIR WAY TO BABANGIDA MARKET AT SAUKA ON THE AIRPORT ROAD IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3541/13/5/2016/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIOMA UJEAJA OF ELEPHANT GIRLS FIRST BANK FEMALE BASKET BALL CLUB, HOLDING THE BALL AT THE GRAND FINALE OF THE ZENITH BANK'S FEMALE BASKETBALL LEAGUE IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY (12/5/16). FIRST BANK'S FEMALE BASKET BALL CLUB DEFEATED DOLPHINS' FEMALE BASKETBALL CLUB 75-60. 3542/12/5/2016/OOA/CH/BJO/NAN 
  • COMMUTERS QUEUE TO BOARD ABUJA URBAN MASS TRANSIT (AUMT) BUS AT LUGBE, AS AUMT DRIVERS RESUME FROM THEIR STRIKE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3543/13/5/2016/CH/BJO/NAN 
  • AN ACCIDENT SCENE ALONG KUBWA EXPRESSWAY IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY(15/5/16). 3572/15/2016/HB/NAN 
  • GOV. WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA STATE (M), LAYING THE FOUNDATION OF CHIMEDIE MUSEUM IN ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE. WITH HIM ARE THE OBI OF ONITSHA, OBI NNAEMEKA ACHEBE (L), AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS. 3558/15/5/2016/MAG/TA/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MEMBER REPRESENTING OTUKPO/OHIMINI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY IN BENUE, REP EZEKIEL ADAJI; FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN DAVID MARK, AND FORMER GOVENOR OF BENUE STATE, GABRIL SUSWAM, AFTER THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NORTH CENTRAL ZONAL CONGRESS IN ABUJA AT THE WEEKEND. 3573/15/5/2016/HB/NAN 
  • U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE, ANTONY BLINKEN (L), WITH THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, GOEFFREY ONYEMA, DURING BLINKEN’S VISIT TO THE MINISTRY IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY(13/5/16). 3540/13/5/2016/HB/BJO/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF KADUNA STATE, SEN. AHMED MAKARFI; FORMER GOVERNOR OF JIGAWA STATE, SULE LAMIDO AND SEN. IBRAHIM IDA, FROM KATSINA, AT THE PDP NORTH-WEST ZONAL CONGRESS, IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY 3563/15/5/2016/SP/TA/NAN 
  • SOME INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) WITH RELIEF MATERIALS PRESENTED TO THEM BY THE PRESIDENTIAL INITIATIVE FOR NORTH EAST (PINE) IN KIRFI AND ALKALERI LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 3565/14/5/2016/DJ/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (UNDP), RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE, MRS FATMA SAMOURA; MINISTER OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANING, SEN UDOMA UDO UDOMA; SWITZERLAND AMBASSADOR TO NIGERIA, MR ERIC MAYORASZ AND UNDP COUNTRY DIRECTOR, MR PALAMIN BEYAI, UNVEILING THE 2016 NATIONAL HUMAN SECURITY AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT REPORT FOR NIGERIA, IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3544/13/5/2016/EO/CH/ICE/NAN 
  • CROSS SECTION OF THE NEWLY ELECTED OFFICERS OF PDP SOUTH-SOUTH AT THE 2016 PDP SOUTH -SOUTH ZONAL CONGRESS IN PORT HARCOURT SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3568/14/5/2016/OCC/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. UDOM EMMANUEL OF AKWA IBOM STATE; GOV. NYESOM WIKE OF RIVERS AND CROSS GOV. BEN AYADE OF CROSS RIVER STATE, AT THE PDP 2016 SOUTH -SOUTH ZONAL CONGRESS IN PORT HARCOURT SATURDAY (14/05/16). 3568/14/5/2016/OCC/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED; CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA, JUSTICE MAHMUD MOHAMMED; MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, DR OGBONNAYA ONU AND DIRECTOR GENERAL, NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART, MR ABDULLAHI MUKU, AT THE PHOTO EXHIBITION ON POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16). 356914/5/2016/OTU/NAN 
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF THE GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE, MR IBRAHIM MADAKI, INSPECTING A PARADE OF NYSC BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS, DURING THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE ORIENTATION CAMP IN WAILO GANJUWA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BAUCHI STATE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3550/13/5/2016/DJ/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (R) WELCOMING PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE OF FRANCE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3557/14/5/2016/ICE/JAU/NAN 
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (2ND R), INTRODUCING MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET TO THE VISITING FRENCH PRESIDENT, FRANCOIS HOLLANDE (R) AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3558/14/5/2016/ICE/JAU/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; PRESIDENT PATRICE TALON OF BENIN REPUBLIC; PRESIDENT IDRISS DEBY OF CHAD; PRESIDENT MAHAMADOU ISSOUFOU OF NIGER AND PRESIDENT FAURE GNASSINGBÉ OF TOGO, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3559/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT PAUL BIYA OF CAMEROON; PRESIDENT HOLLANDE OF FRANCE AND PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3560/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN  
  • GOV. NASIR EL-RUFAI OF KADUNA STATE; FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO AND PRESIDENT OF AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK, DR AKINWUMI ADESINA, AT THE 2ND REGIONAL SECURITY SUMMIT IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (14/5/16) 3561/14/5/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • PEOPLE PROTESTING AT THE PALACE OF OLONA OF ADA IN BORIPE NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF OSUN, OVER THE SITING OF A COUNCIL HEADQUARTERS IN IREE ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3547/13/5/2016/DOO/JAU/BJO/NAN  
  • 2016 BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THEIR ORIENTATION COURSE IN DUTSE, JIGAWA, ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3548/13/5/2016/MS/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • NYSC 2016 BATCH 'A' CORPS MEMBERS, DURING THEIR PASSING OUT PARADE AT THE PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP IN JOS ON FRIDAY (13/5/16). 3549/13/5/2016/SAA/JAU/BJO/NAN 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayose Ekiti APC says governor is an electoral robber and political harlotbullet
2 Ohakim Okorocha has taken Imo backward – Ex-governorbullet
3 Sule Lamido ‘Buhari cannot stop me from becoming president,’...bullet

Politics

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki What Nigerians should expect from N’Assembly in 2017
PDP Opposition party says 2017 budget is hopeless
Olusegun Mimiko
Olusegun Mimiko APC accuses Ondo Governor of diverting N1.5b foreign grants
John Odigie Oyegun
In Bauchi APC passes vote of no confidence on chairman of Tafawa Balewa LG