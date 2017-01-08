Sule Lamido Buhari should focus on governance and stop blaming PDP – Ex-Governor says

The former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has called on President Buhari to focus on governance and stop blaming people.

He said “A party which had produced four Nigerian Presidents, over 45 governors, over 700 legislative members the party which restored Nigeria to stability should not be maligned, the way it is being maligned today.

“With due respect to Buhari, if the PDP had not restored Nigeria, there was no way Buhari would have been President today. By the time we came on board in 1999, it required extra political sagacity and strong political commitment for us to be able to stabilize the country.

“I have been saying it, with all respect, there is no way Buhari could run in 1999, he couldn’t have run for the office, because whatever Abacha symbolizes, Buhari was part of it. Therefore, I make bold to say that Buhari is the greatest beneficiary of the PDP’s evil.”

He also said that the President and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be shocked in 2019.

According to Daily Post, Lamido said that if it is the will of God for him to become Nigeria’s President, nobody can stop him.

The former Governor said “So, if they are coming to me asking me to run, they can go to anybody who they feel can do it; I think it should be seen as a sign of danger to all of us that things are not working the way they should. So, if they see in me a hope, I don’t blame them. I thank God for me being seen as worthy of what they are saying. And If God says I am going to be, no amount of road blocks will stop it. They will be simply shocked that it happened.

“If God says in 2019, it will be Sule Lamido, they are doomed; I will be, simple, there will be no impediment. God will clear the way for me to be, the same way God cleared the way for Buhari to be in 2015.”