Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has condemned the recent raid on the home of former president Goodluck Jonathan's wife, Patience.

According to Leadership newspaper, Dickson said if not for anything, the Muhammadu Buhari administration should respect Jonathan for his contribution to the country in the area of peace, stability and smooth transition.

The Governor was said to have stated this at the weekend during a session with some media executives.

He said the way the former president's family is being harassed is sending a wrong signal about Buhari's anti-corruption crusade.

Over 20 policemen had on January 4 ransacked the former First Lady's Abuja home located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama.

It was reported that the armed policemen, who arrived at the house in three Hilux vans and a Toyota Hiace bus, forced themselves into the building.

The raid was said to be connected with Mrs Jonathan's N9 billion frozen account and other allegations relating to money laundering.