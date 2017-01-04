Shettima "PDP is the party of evil," Governor says

Governor Shettima attributed Nigeria’s woes to “PDP's 16 years of bad governance.”

  Published:
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima play

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima

(Guardian)

Kaskim Shettima, governor of Borno state and chairman, Northern Governors Forum has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as "the party of evil".

Daily Trust reports that the governor made the comments on Tuesday, January 4, 2017 when he visited the newly elected Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, in Makurdi.

Shettima who visited the Tor Tiv alongside his counterparts from Bauchi and Kano states, Mohammed Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje noted that Nigeria would have gone into extinction if President Muhammadu Buhari was not elected.

play

 

Shettima attributed Nigeria’s woes to “PDP's 16 years of bad governance.”

The Borno state governor while addressing a cross section of Benue people at the Government House in Makurdi emphasised oneness among northern Nigerians in order to foster peace.

He further dispelled insinuation that the forum’s visit to Benue was targeted at political calculation ahead of 2019, adding that they owed nobody apology for coming to rejoice with the Tiv nation.

