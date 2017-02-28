Shehu Sani ‘Some people want Buhari to die so they can be Osinbajo’s VP,’ Senator says

Senator Shehu Sani says that some people want President Muhammadu Buhari to die so they can serve as Vice President to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Sani said further that the plotters had failed because Buhari would soon be back “safely and healthy.”

The senator made the comments while speaking to journalists on Sunday, February 26 in Kano.

“Those peddling rumours of Buhari’s death are enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy,” he said.

“Unfortunately for them, neither the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, nor Buhari trusts them. Osinbajo is a trusted ally to his boss and he dislikes anything that would make him compromise the trust he enjoys.

“Buhari has a daunting task of fumigating his government, cleanse it and flush out these hyenas who eat from the nation’s treasury without pain. It is open fact that today, politicians are only interested in getting power to use as launching pad of their personal businesses,” he added.

Buhari has been out of the country since January 19 when he travelled to London for a 10-day medical vacation.

The president however wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

The Presidency has however dismissed reports that Buhari is critically ill or dead.