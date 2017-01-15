Ali Ndume Senator says he'll stand by Buhari in case of political re-alignment

Senator Ndume, who represents Borno South, gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

  • Published:
Ali Ndume play

Ali Ndume

(Daily Post)

Ibrahim Magu ‘We haven’t rejected EFCC Chairman,’ Senate Leader says
Ibrahim Magu Senate, Ndume disagree over EFCC boss’ confirmation
Babachir Lawal Blame Ali Ndume for SGF’s problems – Senator says
Babachir Lawal Group slams Senate over calls for SGF’s resignation
Buhari Here's real reason why lawmakers turned down President’s N9Trn request
NEMA Senate clears agency of complicity in alleged IDPs relief materials’ diversion
Ali Ndume Senate Leader insists Magu hasn’t been rejected as EFCC Chairman
Ali Ndume ‘Senators might remove Ekweremadu next,’ Ex-Senate leader says

The immediate past Senate Leader, Sen. Muhammad Ndume has pledged to stick with President Muhammadu Buhari in the event of any political realignment in the country.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speculations are rife that there are likely to be re-alignments by politicians toward the 2019 general elections in the country.

“I want to say that nobody has contacted me yet on any political re-alignment.

“But for Muhammad Ndume, whenever there is any political re-alignment, you will find me where President Muhammadu Buhari is, ’’ Ndume said.

He pointed out that his stand was predicated on the fact that President Buhari had been his mentor for a very long time.

“Buhari has been my long time mentor.

“When your mentor is on one side, you are expected to be with him no matter what,’’ Ndume said.

He said that he had always stood by the truth in all his endeavours.

“I am an extrovert personality, and I have always stood on the side of the truth.

“Maybe that is why I sometimes ran into troubled waters,’’ Ndume said.

He said he had no political ambition or plans for 2019 because he believed in destiny. According to him, I always want God to decide for me in any circumstance.

Ndume also said “I never planned to be a senator at the onset, it was God`s decision.’’

He said that his original plan was to be the Chairman of  Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

“My ambition was to be a grassroots politician where I can be the Chairman of Gwoza LGA and construct access roads from the hills.

“But God made me a member of House of Representatives, ’’ Ndume said.

He added that even in 2011, his target was to retain his seat at the House of Representatives, whereupon his constituents asked him to move to the Senate.

ALSO READ: How Ali Ndume lost his job as Senate majority leader

“My target was to contest for the Deputy Senate President, but I ended up as the Leader.

“So, I thank God for everything, ’’ he said.

Ndume stated that his emergence as the Senate Leader was also due to providence.

Image
  • Men working on the dualisation project of the Kano-Maiduguri road, during its inspection by the Minister of State for Power, Works And Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri in Maiduguri. 
  • The engineer in-charge of the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road, section four from Potiskum to Damaturu, Mr Olusegun Akinmade (L) welcoming the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri, during inspection of the project by the minister in Yobe 
  • From left: Head Teacher, Praxis Catholic E-School, Mrs Okoro Uchechi; proprietor of the school, Mr Ben Onwudinjo; and the chairman of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kuchingoro Camp, Abuja, Alhaji Usman Adamu, at a World News Conference where the school announced an award of scholarships to 300 children of the IDPs, on Monday 
  • A cross-section of pupils of Praxis Catholic E-School performing a cultural dance during a News Conference at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Kuchingoro in Abuja, where the school announced an award of scholarships to 300 children of the IDPs on Monday 
  • Gov. Kasim Shettima of Borno State (R), welcoming the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba Shehuri to the Government House in Maiduguri. 
  • From left: Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mohammed Kanar; Chairman, Humanitarian Support, Mr Bulama Mali-Oubio; Minister of State for Power, Works And Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; and representative of the North-East senators, Sen. Ali Ndume, during the minister’s visit to NEMA intervention store where grains promised Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the Federal Government were kept before distribution to them, in Maiduguri. 
  • Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi (4th-l); Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Sen Olugbenga Ashafa (4th-r); and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport, Rep. Aminu Sani (3rd-l), during an oversight visit to the Ministry of Transport, by the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land Transport in Abuja on Monday 
  • Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (l); Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno (m) and the Women Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno, Aisha Kakanna (l) presenting a some items to beneficiaries at the inauguration of the wife of the President’s "Get Involved Initiative” in Borno on Monday 
  • Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, in a handshake with some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members during her visit to Ibarapa North LGA, Oyo State on Monday  
  • Imo Police Command presents a soldier serving with the 26 Tax Force Brigade, Bronu State and a Corps Member, serving in Oyo State for armed robbery along side 25 other criminal suspects in Owerri on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku and Chairman, APC Enugu State Chapter, Dr Ben Nwoye, during a News Conference on State of the Nation in Enugu on Monday 
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Sen Olugbenga Ashafa (2nd-l); Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport, Rep Aminu Sani (l), and Committee members, displaying their train ticket for boarding at Idu Train Station during an oversight visit by the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land Transport to the Train Station, in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of participants at the opening of the 10th International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas Resources, Bassey Akpan; Chief Operating Officer, Seven Energy, Jeff Corey; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Kachala Baru; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources, Fredrick Agbedi; and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Oil Limited, Dada Thomas, at the opening of the 10th International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), in Abuja on Monday 
  • The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Oil Limited, Dada Thomas (L) welcoming the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu to the opening of the 10th International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), in Abuja on Monday (31/10/16). Middle is the president of NGA and Managing Director of Oando Gas and Power, Bolaji Osunsanya. 
  • Traditional dancers performing during the Plateau Day at the International Trade Fair in Jos on Monday 
  • Plateau coordinator of the Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN), Jessica Vonkat (L) presenting farming tools to representative of the Governor of Plateau, Alice Asaije, during the World Rural Women Day celebration in Keran village of Plateau on Monday 
  • A cross-section of representative of Security Agencies, Council Chairmen and traditional rulers during a stakeholders meeting on farmers/headsmen clash organized by the Police in Gombe on Monday 
  • A cross-section of representatives of headsmen, farmers and traditional rulers during a stakeholders meeting on farmers/headsmen clash organized the Police in Gombe on Monday 
  • An official of Etisalat company, Alhaji Umar Abdulrahman (R) presenting a mattress to Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa during the presentation of 2000 mattresses to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the company, in Yola on Monday 
  • From left: Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau; President of Plateau State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr Bulus Daring; and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Ezekiel Daju, during Plateau Day at the International Trade Fair in Jos on Monday  
  • Gov Simon Lalung of Plateau State (l) with the Ondo State APC Candidate for the November 16th Gubernatorial Election, Mr Akeredolu briefing state House Correspondents after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Gov Abubakar Mohammed of Bauchi State (l) with his Jgawa State conterpart, Mohammed Abubakar briefing state House Correspondents after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado (l) making a presentation to visiting Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehu at the Government House in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado (6th r) Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehu (7th r ) and other officials during the visit of the Minister to the Government House in Bauchi on Monday 
  • From left: The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources, Fredrick Agbedi; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Oil Limited, Dada Thomas; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Kachala Baru; a Senior Facility Engineer, Frontier Oil Limited, Gbenga Aderounmu; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas Resources, Bassey Akpan, at the opening of the 10th International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), in Abuja on Monday 
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Sen Olugbenga Ashafa (l), with some committee members, during an oversight visit to the Nigeria Institute for Transport Technology (NITT) Building by the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land Transport in Abuja on Monday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006bullet
2 Akpabio Ex-Gov says Lawan was elected to lead APC Senatorsbullet
3 Buhari PDP says President should prosecute his friends who collected...bullet

Politics

INEC Official
INEC Electoral body reconstitutes standing committees
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
In Lagos State Assembly confirms 4 political nominees
Amaechi Nwoha
Nwoha Amaechi Former Imo Speaker calls for restructuring of Nigeria
Lagos APC spokesman, Joe Igbokwe
PDP ‘Party no longer exists in Lagos,’ Igbokwe says