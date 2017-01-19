Segun Oni 'No political party can be bigger than APC', Ex-gov says

Segun Oni said the speculated 'mega party' being planned by some politicians to sack the APC in 2019 is dead on arrival.

  
Segun Oni play

Segun Oni

(DailyTrust)

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Segun Oni, has said that no political party can be bigger than the APC.

Oni said the speculated 'mega party' being planned by some politicians to sack the APC in 2019 is dead on arrival.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18, the former Ekiti State governor stressed that the ruling party is committed and determined to transform the country.

Oni, however, admitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could bounce back, but insisted the APC is the only party that can turn Nigeria around.

He said: "We have always been saying it; this is a party that is going to turn Nigeria around completely. Any attempt to form any mega party, we can predict clearly, will end up in failure. This is the party that will turn Nigeria around, and we are prepared, we are prepared.

"If the PDP dies, there will be another opposition party. What I believe is not visible is the idea. So, we are not saying that the PDP will not come back, we are saying, don’t call whatever political party that is coming a mega party, it cannot be bigger than the APC."

On the economic hardship in the land, Oni assured that with the measures being put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari, things would improve in 2017.

