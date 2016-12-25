Home > Politics >

Saraki :  Senate president congratulates Buhari, Nigerian army for destruction of Boko Haram stronghold

Bukola Saraki, the President of the Senate has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian army for the destruction of the last Boko haram stronghold in Sambisa. He also commended the Nigerian people for their continuous prays and faith in the military.

The Senate President took to his social media handle to herald the achievements of the military. He posted thus on his twitter handle:

News of Nigerian Army defeating Boko Haram in their most dominant stronghold is truly gratifying. A gift to all Nigerians as we round up 2016.''

''I want to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and his dedication to crushing the insurgency in the country.''

''I want to also commend the Nigerian people for believing in our men and women in uniform and supporting them and their families. More work needs 2 be done 2 stamp out remnants of Boko Haram that may be hiding amongst us. However, the downfall of CAMP ZERO worth celebrating.''

''As we celebrate this win by our men & women in uniform, we must not forget those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of Nigeria.''

In a related development, the Nigerian army has warned that Boko Haram members are now fleeting Sambisa into nearby villages. The army wronged Nigerians to be cautious and report any suspicious individual to security operatives.

Written by Victor Agboga

