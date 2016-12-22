Rotimi Akeredolu :  Jegede says he will not contest Governor elect’s victory in court

Jegede said that there is no need heading to the tribunal since the people of Ondo have decided.
Jegede said he will not contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and Governor elect, Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in court.
He said there is no need heading to the tribunal since the people of Ondo have decided that they want Akeredolu.
According to Daily Post, “I have taken a decision to move on and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success, promising to release an official statement later in the day.
“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so at another time. I have a profession and I am returning to my law practice.
“There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship and that is what I have done.”
