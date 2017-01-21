Rochas Okorocha Governor says political future of Igbos rests in APC

Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

Okorocha ‘Governor owes us 77 months pension,’ Pensioners say
Okorocha Governor gives rice, N407m to APC members in Imo
Okorocha Gov explains why he located varsity, Police College in his hometown
Ohakim Okorocha has taken Imo backward – Ex-governor
Okorocha It is difficult to pay pensions – Governor says
In Imo Govt says 70% of Igbos are not informed
In Imo ‘Igbos don’t read, listen to news,’ Commissioner says
Okorocha ‘I’ve fulfilled most of my campaign promises,’ Governor says

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has reiterated that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbos living outside the zone to join the APC.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, restated this in Owerri on Saturday.

He said “All indigenes of the South-East geopolitical zone should seize the opportunity offered to them by the ongoing registration of APC across the nation and register in mass in the party.”

He said the Igbos had no better option at the moment than to join the APC, adding that any form of opposition to the centre would result to a great political setback.

“APC is at the centre and in most states of the federation and what the south easterners should do is to wake up and identify with the government that has come to stay,” he said.

Okorocha, who solicited peaceful registration in the zone, warned party leaders to avoid rancour and utterances that could bring the party into disrepute.

“Very soon we will be confronted with Anambra governorship election and we must maintain the peace and unity this party has enjoyed since inception in other to make wave in the election,” he said.

The governor said this was not the time for leaders of the party to flex undue political muscles.

ALSO READ: Governor wants all Imo adults to pay N3000 tax for development

According to him, what should be important to any patriotic party member is how to win election in the four remaining states in the South-East.

Okorocha, however, wished a successful membership registration and called for absolute calm during the exercise.

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) being welcomed to Khana Local Government Area by Ogoni traditional rulers for the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections  
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) speaking during the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections at Babbe, Khana Local Government Area on Monday. With him are PDP Candidate for Rivers South-East, Sen. Olaka Nwogu (M) and PDP candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Mr Dum Dekor. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (Front Row, 8th, L); the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen.Tukur Buratai (Front Row, 7th, L); and officials of the Army, Police and the state Government, when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (L) welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to the last set of pensioners during the Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola on Mnday. 
  • Former acting governor of Adamawa, Mr Power Pithon-Peno (R) undergoing Biometric Data Capturing at the on-going Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola  
  • The first batch of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims arrive the Yola International Airport in Adamawa on Monday night. 
  • Former National President of Gideons International, Elder E.A. Adeleke (L) presenting a Gideons (English Standard Version) Bible to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit of the Executive mmbers of The Gideons International ,Nigeria to the Office of the Vice President in Abuja  
  • The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), Baba-Umar Mustafa (3rd, R) and other officials inspecting High Voltage Transformers acquired by the company to boost power supply in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba states, in Yola  
  • From left: Managing Director, Evans Brothers Limited, Mr Lukman Dauda; Chairman, Evans Brothers Limited, Otunba Adekunle Ojora; his wife, Ojuolape; and Chairman of University Press Limited, Dr Lalekan Are, at the 50th anniversary of Evans Brothers Nigeria Limited in Ibadan  
  • Director of Operations, Wuye Ultra Modern Market, Mr Balogun Oluwasegun (M), addressing a News Conference on forthcoming Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, in Abuja on Tuesday (6/12/16). With him are representative of Lekan Oguntoye and Associates Legal Department, Chinomso Ekwuribe (L), and Chairman, Planning Committee for the Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, Mr Joe Wenegieme. 
  • From left: President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode; former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi; representative of Governor of Rivers State, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Abdulrazak Dangiri; and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, during a public presentation of a book titled: “Eight Evils of Human Trafficking”, in Abuja  
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting exhibition of made-in-Nigeria rice at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting a locally fabricated rice milling machine, at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), being received by Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, during the VP’s visits to Dangote Tomato Factory, in Kano  
  • From left: Alhaji Sani Dangote; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, inspecting Dangote Tomato Factory during the VP’s visit to the Factory, in Kano  

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dakuku Peterside Wike is "bad news" to Rivers - APC Chieftain saysbullet
2 Fayose Ekiti Gov emerges Chairman PDP Governors’ Forumbullet
3 Fayose ‘PDP will take over in 2019,’ Governor vowsbullet

Politics

Senator Nelson Effiong
PDP Party will recover mandate from defected Senator Nelson Effiong - Ex-minister says
Senator Nelson Effiong
Nelson Effiong PDP threatens to sue Senator for defecting to APC
Women calling for Governor Ayo Fayose's arrest in Abuja on January 20, 2017.
Fayose Protesters urge EFCC to arrest Ekiti Governor [PHOTOS]
APC
APC Ruling party lures former Kebbi Governor, PDP chairman to join party