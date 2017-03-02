Rivers Rerun INEC redeploys personnel from Port-Harcourt

A National Commissioner said this in Abuja while updating newsmen on the administrative panel report on the re-run elections.

  • Published:
Mahmood Yakubu play

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman

(Punch)

Wike ‘Nigeria has collapsed under APC,’ Governor says
Rivers Rerun Report INEC vows to punish indicted staff
Wike Rivers women say they will die for Governor
Rivers Rerun INEC blames police for failure of December 10 polls in some LGs
Wike ‘The money that’s saving Nigeria is from Rivers,’ Governor says
In Anambra INEC approves November 18 for governorship election
INEC Commission explains why it released Rivers supplementary election result in Port Harcourt
In Rivers INEC staff loses hand to political thugs in Rerun election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it was redeploying personnel in Port Harcourt as aftermath of the Dec. 10, 2016, legislative re-run polls in Rivers.

Specifically, the commission said that all administrative staff, heads of department and other directing staff in the Port Harcourt office would be deployed to other states.

A National Commissioner in the commission, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, made this known in Abuja while updating newsmen on the commission’s Administrative Panel report on the re-run elections.

The commission’s panel’s report and another by the Police Investigative Panel indicted 29 personnel and 23 officials of INEC, respectively.

Agbamuche-Mbu said that the case of the 29 officials indicted by the commission’s panel and recommended for disciplinary action was currently being investigated further by a disciplinary committee.

“We informed you earlier that the Commission’s office in Rivers will be overhauled.

“In doing so, all the directing staff – administrative staff, heads of department, deputy directors and assistant directors and 23 electoral officers who head local government offices – are being redeployed out of Rivers immediately,’’ Agbamuche-Mbu said.

She added that INEC would at its next meeting consider the final report of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 202 of its staff accused of certain infractions.

“You may recall that last year, INEC received a report from the EFCC in which some of our staff members were accused of certain infractions. A total of 202 INEC officials from 14 states were mentioned in the report.

“Based on the EFCC interim report, the commission subsequently queried and invited them to appear before an administrative panel.

“The final report of the investigation into the matter will be considered by the commission at its meeting next week,’’ she said, adding that decision would be taken on the matter at the meeting.

ALSO READ: 25 INEC officers beaten, hospitalised

Agbamuche-Mbu also commended four Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) who served in the Federal Capital Territory, Ondo, Bayelsa and Niger for on their contributions to INEC as their tenures would end on Saturday.

“This is in addition to 28 RECs who had earlier completed their tenures,’’ she said.

On the number political groups requesting for registration as political parties, she said that there were 72 pending applications.

Image
  • President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samson Ayokunle (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit by CAN President to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Former Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Murtala Yar'Adua; a Non-Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun;Director-General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja, Mrs Jacqeline Faris; former Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Centre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Widow of the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Binta Yar'Adua; a Nigerian business and banking leader, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab; a former Special Duties Minister, Mr Yomi Edu; and Former Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, at the 20th meeting of the Board of Trustees of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Saharawi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Malainine Sadik-Bachir (L) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during the ambassador’s visit to the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; President,100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz; and Associate Director,100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi, during the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode as a member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Associate Director, 100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Mrs Idiat Adebule; and President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz, at the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode, as a Member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) presenting a Diaspora Magazine to the Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany.   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) with Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3RD, R) ; Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg (3RD, L); Programme Coordinator, Migration for Development Programme, Kerstin Schaub (L); Consultant, Stephania Alofuokhia-Ghogomu and other members of the German delegation, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (L) with the South African High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Mnguni, during a meeting at the High Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj Affairs, Dr Abdullahi Salame (L), presenting a souvenir to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17). With them is a member of the committee, Muhd Abdu.   
  • A pensioner in Akwa Ibom being captured by officers of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during a verification exercise in Uyo on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting the money recovered from 23 INEC Electoral Officials, during presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Money recovered from INEC Electoral Officials by the I-G’s committee set up to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, displayed by the committee during presentation of their report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Centre for Crises Communication, Retired Air Commodore Yusuf Anas; Director of Defence Information and Chairman, Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; and Acting Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Capt. Suleiman Dahun, at the Re-Lunch of Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: The First Deputy President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Udeze; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and Director-General, Sir Emeka Okereke, during a news conference on the forth-coming 28th ECCIMA International Trade Fair, in Enugu On Tuesday    
  • Members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency during the re-lunch of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Adamawa State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Rodney Nathan (R) addressing members of the union at a Solemn Assembly Prayer Session in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang (6th, L), with Ambassadorial designates during their meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (2nd, L); the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (2nd, R), and other committee members, during a Joint Committee Meeting with Ambassadorial designates at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd, R); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Clement Illoh; and other officials, during the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Victor Idem, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Director, Food and Drug Services, Fedreal Ministry of Health, Mrs Modupe Ehukwumah; Director of Trade and Investment, UNIDO, Bernardo Calzadilla-Samiento; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and his Agriculture and Rural development’s counterpart, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Agriculture Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe; representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Gloria Elemo; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Guest Speakers, Mr Mbimda Ali and Mr Yam Daniel; and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute, Mr Terver Tyosar, during the training of representatives of the Institutes’ contractors on Inter-Lucking Wall Technology, in Jos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak; Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika; and Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Felix Elezeuwa, during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak (4th, L); Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika (4th, L); and other officials during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Participants at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Participants admire a “Clean Cook Stove”, an ecofriendly cooking appliance using biofuels, which was on displayed at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Managing Director, Martaba Farms Nigeria limited, Garba Tahiru; head of Protocol Unit, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mustapha Tafida; a Board Member of PPPRA, Mohammed Abubakar; Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Victor Shidok; and a Guest Speaker, Olusola Akanmode, at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinububullet
2 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
3 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet

Politics

Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President to lead PDP peace talks
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, March 2, 2017]
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff
Jonathan Makarfi, Sheriff should step down for peace to reign - Ex-President
Adams Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole Ex-Gov emerges Edo APC leader