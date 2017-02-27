Rivers Election 25 INEC officers beaten, hospitalised

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said in Port Harcourt that the victims were attacked and wounded by Rivers people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC staff loses hand in Rivers Rerun play

INEC staff loses hand in Rivers Rerun

In Port Harcourt Army denies killing IPOB supporters
Osinbajo Acting President names Wike “Mr Projects”
Ibrahim Idris IG says FG has approved recruitment of 10,000 policemen every year
Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23B
Okorocha Governor says Igbos have nothing to show for being part of Nigeria
Rotimi Amaechi "Stop making false and unguarded statements," Senate tells minister
Wike ‘Sacked police officers saved me from assassination,’ Governor says
Buhari Group urges FG to stop killings in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers
Nyesom Wike Governor begins construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road, bridge

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said that more than 25 of its staff members were hospitalised due to Saturday’s supplementary election held in Etche, Rivers.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the victims were attacked and wounded by Rivers people.

According to him, one of the victims regained consciousness on Sunday.

”This is one area that Nigerians should ask questions: over 25 INEC staff members are in hospital today because the people of Rivers State decided to either kill or wound them."

”They were all beaten up because they went to those villages to conduct an election."

”Let the people of Rivers State tell us the offence of any of them."

”What did they do? They were bringing materials for the election; they decided to descend on them, beat them up, collect their personal belongings and run away,” he said.

Ikoiwak noted that the victims were on official duties and needed a peaceful environment to achieve success.

He called on Nigerians to condemn the alleged attack.

“It is very sad. None of them was beaten up in his home but where they went to conduct an election."

”Why shouldn’t Nigerians discuss that? Why should people sent to conduct an election be beaten up and their belongings taken away from them?” he asked.

NAN reports that about 700 staff members of the commission were mobilised for the supplementary legislative election in Etche.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had withdrawn from assisting INEC in the election due to security issues.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinububullet
2 Fayose Why I attended Akeredolu's inauguration - Govbullet
3 Aregbesola Osun APC chieftain threatens Governor ahead of 2018...bullet

Politics

Bassey Akpan
Bassey Akpan Court sacks Akwa Ibom senator
INEC
Taraba LG elections PDP wins 13 LGs so far declared
INEC
INEC Commission explains why it released Rivers supplementary election result in Port Harcourt
Gov Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State
Aregbesola APC chieftain calls Gov's attacker 'a cheap blackmailer'