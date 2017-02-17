A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George recently told Lagosians that his party will do better than Governor Akinwunmi Ambode if given the chance to rule.

George said “He is a Yoruba man and he is doing his best, but I know that we as opposition will do better when we get there.”

The PDP chieftain also praised the Lagos state Governor for his giant developmental strides.

According to Premium Times, George said the Governor has embarked on a massive infrastructural development drive in Lagos.

He said this while speaking at an event which held on Thursday, February 17, 2017 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

“I also must commend him in the area of traffic management, especially in the area of traffic decongestion in the state.

“My advice to him is that he should ensure that the standards of living of Lagosians are improved, especially in the areas of education and healthcare. I must commend him because it is not easy governing a state like Lagos. Lagos is like the New York of the United States,” George added.

The PDP chieftain also said “I have never met this young man, but I must say that I am impressed with his performance so far, especially in the area of infrastructural developments.

“I don’t know everywhere in Lagos because I hardly go round, but I must sincerely commend him on what he is doing in Epe Local Government. I am very proud of what he is doing there.”

George also called on Governor Ambode to extend the developmental drive to Lagos Island.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently approved a 20% to 50 % increase of the fares for BRT and LAGBUS.