Ali Modu Sheriff PDP national secretariat to be re-opened before Friday – Chairman says

Sheriff said this when he received some PDP leaders from South-West geopolitical zone who paid him a visit in Abuja.

  • Published:
Ali Modu Sheriff play

Ali Modu Sheriff

(Herald)

Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman is a general without soldiers – Fayose says
PDP Political party renews commitment to revamp Nigeria’s economy
All Progressives Congress 'Internal crises consuming PDP, not APC' - Ruling party says
Fayose ‘I will be President of Nigeria soon,’ Governor says
Fayose ‘I fight APC with Bible bullets,’ Governor says
Goodluck Jonathan 'I never endorsed Sheriff,' Ex-President says
Sheriff, Makarfi APC prays for PDP over its leadership crisis
Fayose ‘Sheriff is an agent of Buhari’s government,’ Governor says

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, on Wednesday, said the party’s national secretariat in Wadata Plaza would re-open before Friday.

Sheriff said this when he received some PDP leaders from South-West geopolitical zone who paid him a visit in his office in Abuja.

The party national secretariat had been under lock since after its national convention held on May 20, 2016.

The police said the action was to avoid breakdown of law and order as a result of the leadership tussle between Sheriff-led and Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

Sheriff said he had commenced legal process that would allow the party leaders and workers to access the secretariat, currently under lock.

He added that “between now and Friday, we will move into our national secretariat.

“We have transmitted the necessary document to the security agencies; including the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to reopen it.”

Sheriff, who was confirmed as authentic national chairman of PDP by Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt on Feb. 17, said he was not in PDP to remain its national chairman.

He said “my mission is to rebuild the party and bring it back to its 1999 position.

“I am not here to remain as chairman forever. I will leave after the convention. We will conduct a credible convention and whoever wants to be PDP leader can contest in the convention.”

He urged PDP leaders to go back to their respective wards and work for the party.

He also pleaded with governors to join him in rebuilding the party, saying they were leaders in their own right.

The PDP South West Zonal Chairman, Mr Makanjuola Ogundipe, who led the team on the visit, said they were at Sheriff’s office to express the zone’s support for him.

ALSO READ: Ali Modu Sheriff is a general without soldiers – Fayose says

He added that “you must see yourself as father to all.

“Now that you have been saddled with the leadership responsibility, we want to urge you to make sure that the party is revived within 40 days.”

Ogundipe said the visit was also to advise Sheriff to use his victory at the court to reunite everybody in the party, irrespective of what happened earlier.

Image
  • GOV. KASHIM SHETTIMA OF BORNO (R) INTERACTING WITH ONE THE 348 DETAINEES SHORTLY AFTER THEY WERE RELEASED BY THE NIGERIAN ARMY IN MAIDUGURI ON SATURDAY   
  • MEMBERS OF NIGERIA GIRLS GUILD DURING THE 56TH NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY   
  • A CROSS-SECTION OF SECURITY CHIEFS DURING THE 56TH NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY   
  • GOV. IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO OF GOMBE STATE INSPECTING A PARADE DURING THE CELEBRATION OF THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CREATION OF GOMBE STATE, IN GOMBE ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR; WIFE OF GOMBE STATE GOVERNOR, HAJIA ADAMA DANKWAMBO; AND FORMER FIRST LADY, MRS MARYAM ABACHA, DURING THE CELEBRATION OF THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CREATION OF GOMBE STATE, IN GOMBE ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF BORNO, SEN. ALI MODU SHERIFF; GOV. BINDO UMAR JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA; EMIR OF GOMBE, ALHAJI ABUBAKAR SHEHU ABUBAKAR; AND SPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTIVES, YAKUBU DOGARA, DURING THE CELEBRATION OF THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CREATION OF GOMBE STATE, IN GOMBE ON SATURDAY   
  • THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE, MRS IDIAT ADEBULE IN A MOTORCADE TAKING SALUTE DURING THE56TH NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY   
  • GOV. AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO STATE (R) RECEIVING THE CONSUL-GENERAL OF ROYAL KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, MAJID MOHAMMED, IN SOKOTO ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: A FORMER DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF NASARAWA STATE, PROF. ONJE GYE-WADO; ANOTHER FORMER DEPUTY GOVERNOR, SEN. SOLOMON EWUGA; FORMER GOVERNOR, SEN. ABDULLAHI ADAMU; INCUMBENT DEPUTY GOVERNOR, MR SILAS AGARA; INCUMBENT GOV. UMARU AL-MAKURA; FORMER MILITARY ADMINISTRATOR OF THE STATE, RETIRED COL. BALA MANDE; FORMER DEUPTY GOVERNOR, MR DAMESHI LUKA; AND ANOTHER FORMER DEPUTY GOVERNOR, DR MICHAEL ABDUL, AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THE CREATION OF NASARAWA STATE, IN LAFIA ON SATURDAY   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI SIGNS THE REGISTER DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (1/10/10). WITH HIM ARE VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; SENATE PRESIDENT BUKOLA SARAKI; MINISTER OF DEFENCE, RETIRED BRIG.-GEN. MANSUR DAN-ALI; CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, GEN. ABAYOMI OLONISAKIN AMONG OTHERS   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (M) CUTTING THE ANNIVERSARY CAKE DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (1/10/10). WITH HIM ARE FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, GEN. ABAYOMI OLONISAKIN; CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA MAHMUD MOHAMMED; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; SENATE PRESIDENT BUKOLA SARAKI; FORMER HEAD OF STATE ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR; AND MINISTER OF DEFENCE, RETIRED BRIG.-GEN. MANSUR DAN-ALI.   
  • SECOND IN COMMAND: FROM LEFT: FORMER VICE PRESIDENT NAMADI SAMBO; FORMER CHIEF OF GENERAL STAFF, RETIRED LT.-GEN. OLADIPO DIYA; ANOTHER FORMER CHIEF OF GENERAL STAFF, RETIRED COMMODORE EBITU UKIWE; AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI SIGNS THE REGISTER DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • THE GUARDS BRIGADE PERFORMS DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • THE GUARDS BRIGADE PERFORMS DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • THE GUARDS BRIGADE PERFORMS DURING THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • FORMER HEAD OF STATE ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR (R) GREETS, FROM RIGHT, THE CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, GEN. ABAYOMI OLONISAKIN; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI; CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF, REAR ADM. IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS; AND CHIEF OF AIR STAFF, AIR VICE MARSHAL SADIQUE ABUBAKAR, AT THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI BEING ESCORTED BY THE SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL CEREMONIAL GUARDS TO THE 56TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY PRESIDENTIAL CHANGE OF GUARDS PARADE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   
  • THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF BUILDERS AND CONSTRUCTION SKILLLED ARTISANS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA, FASASI JAMIU (SITTING MIDDLE) WITH REGIONAL AND STATE CHAIRMEN OF THE ASSOCIATION AT THEIR QUARTERLY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Andy Uba Senator officially dumps PDP for APCbullet

Politics

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Rivers Rerun Police disagree with INEC over report on December 10 election
Emmanuel Ukoette
Emmanuel Ukoette PDP lawmaker defects to APC
Fayose says proposed nationwide ban on okadas is wicked
Fayose ‘Sheriff is an agent of Buhari’s government,’ Governor says
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 22, 2017]