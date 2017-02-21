PDP Political party renews commitment to revamp Nigeria’s economy

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed its commitment to return Nigeria in 2019 to the path of economic growth and respect for fundamental human rights.

The party said this in a communiqué issued at the end of its stakeholders and party organs meeting organised by the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee on Monday in Abuja.

The party stated that a PDP-led Federal Government would remove hunger in the land and restore confidence in the Nigerian economy.

It stated that the reaffirmation was necessary in view of current experiences in the country.

This, according to the party, include the decline in investor confidence and massive capital flight leading to the Nigerian currency being the worst performing on the African continent and persecution of political opponents.

“The meeting agreed to appeal to all Nigerians to fully support the PDP, a genuinely democratic party that is people oriented and a great defender of equity, justice and fairness to all."

“Nigerians should support PDP in its commitment to eradicating poverty, hunger and under-development from our country.’’

The stakeholders and leaders of the party however firmed that they were united, strong, resolute, steadfast and solid under the leadership of the national caretaker committee.

They said that their affirmation came in view of the fact that the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, affirming Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff as PDP national chairman was not the final court.

The stakeholders also fully endorsed the prompt and proactive decision of the national caretaker committee to lodge an appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“We support filing an application for injunction pending appeal all of which was done in the morning of Monday 20th February 2017.’’

It stated that the meeting also reiterated that the party’s constitution stipulates the process of democratically electing officers of the party.

“We therefore emphatically reject any imposition such as those being illegally paraded as officers of the party by Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff.’’

It however enjoined stakeholders and leaders of PDP to return to their geopolitical zones, states, LGAs and wards to convene meetings of the party and disseminate the foregoing to members.

“True Party men are urged to remain calm, steadfast and loyal, even in the face of wanton provocation of sealing off the venue of a peaceful assembly of stakeholders."

“We remain committed to the ideals of the party which stands us out as democrats,’’ they said.