PDP :  ‘Party leaders begged me to become Chairman,’ Ali Modu Sheriff says

Ali Modu Sheriff made the comments on Thursday, December 29, while speaking in Makurdi, Benue state.
Sheriff also accused four governor-members of the party of working to destroy it,
“I was invited, begged and followed to my house by all the leaders of PDP to come and lead the party. I told them that if I must lead, the party must be returned to the people,” Sheriff said according to Vanguard.
“Today PDP has only 12 governors as against the 28 we had. Regrettably, of the 12, only four of them want to control and destroy the party. These are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen— I will continue to resist such,” he added.
The PDP has been at the centre of a leadership crisis since May when attempts to remove Sheriff as chairman failed.
