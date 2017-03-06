PDP Makarfi denies plans to form 'Advanced PDP'

Senator Ahmed Makarfi has announced that neither him nor any member of the caretaker committee had joined the proposed Advanced Peoples Democratic Party

The factional Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was sacked by the court, said his committee will not abandon the party for Ali Modu Sheriff.

This was recently made known to the spokesperson for the caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye.

Makarfi, however, said members of the party are free to join other political associations to realise their political ambition.

The denial by the Makarfi led committee is coming after the legal adviser to the Sheriff led PDP warned the Makarfi led committee to desist from registering the APDP as a rival political party to the PDP.

Adeyeye said: “We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP is not, in any way, involved in the plans to register any party by the name of APDP or any other party for that matter.

“It is unthinkable that the National Caretaker Committee, which, without any doubt, enjoys the support of all the recognised organs of the party, will contemplate such a move.

“We, however, acknowledge and recognise the right of party members to seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams, which is an inalienable right guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has been holding talks with the warring factions to allow peace reign after the crisis that literally tore the party apart began over a year ago.