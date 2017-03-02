PDP Crisis Ahmed Makarfi faction commends ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s peace initiative

The Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan’s efforts toward finding a lasting solution to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Prof. Wale Oladipo, the party’s National Secretary, said that NWC gave the commendation in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oladipo said that members of NWC at their meeting, sequel to the “official re-opening of the PDP National Secretariat“, Wadata Plaza, acknowledged the leadership qualities of the former president.

He said that the NWC also noted with satisfaction the stand of the PDP Governors Forum on the need to adopt “a political solution in bringing lasting peace to the party’’.

“The NWC restates its readiness to fully participate in the peace process.

“The NWC hereby calls on all staff of the PDP National Secretariat to resume duties immediately,” he said in the statement.

Oladipo said that the NWC also received and approved the request from PDP in Ebonyi for a time-table to conduct the party primaries for the local government elections in the state.

“Finally, the NWC commends the National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff for the swift renovation of the National Secretariat,” Oladipo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governors’ forum, after its Tuesday meeting with former President Jonathan in Abuja, had agreed to adopt a political solution to the party’s leadership crisis.

The Forum Chairman, also Governor of Ekiti, Dr Ayodele Fayose, said that the process would include the engagement of Sheriff, irrespective of the matters in court, to achieve lasting solution to the party lingering crisis.

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the party had resolved to appeal against the Feb. 17 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Sheriff as the PDP National Chairman.