PDP :  '2017 budget is hopeless'

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi state chapter, yesterday took a swipe at the 2017 budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the budget lacked the potential to help Nigerians become self-reliant.

According to Today, while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state’s party chairman, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, further noted that the 2017 budget is hopeless; stressing that 50 percent provision for debt services indicates that there is little or no attention to human capital development and infrastructural projects.

“When the President was making his budget presentation at the National Assembly, his ministers were busy sleeping; these old men are dragging the country backward.”

According to him, the President’s anti-corruption war was only targeted at intimidating and oppressing the opposition political parties in the country instead of being holistic, as reported by Today.

He further described the anti-corruption war as a mirage alleging that acts of corruption was obviously booming in APC-controlled states following its inability to pay workers salaries despite huge bailout funds released to them by the federal government.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe