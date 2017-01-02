Oyegun ‘PDP is collapsing so we actually need a mega party,’ APC Chairman says

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said that his party is not threatened by the supposed emergence of a mega-party in Nigeria.

Oyegun also said that the APC would encourage the creation of the mega-party as it would help to keep the ruling party on its toes.

The APC Chairman made the comments while speaking to journalists in Benin, Edo State.

“Mega party, I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country. When two people gather to have a meeting, it is a mega meeting,” Oyegun said according to Daily Post.

“We don’t feel threatened; we will in fact encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of the PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of service to our people; a party that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real, offer the people a real choice,” he added.

ALSO READ: An attack on me, is an attack on Nigerian youths – Timi Frank

Meanwhile, suspended APC spokesman, Timi Frank has warned Oyegun to avoid the kind of arrogance which led to the fall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.