Oyegun ‘PDP is collapsing so we actually need a mega party,’ APC Chairman says

Oyegun also said that the APC would encourage the creation of the mega-party as it would help to keep the ruling party on its toes.
The APC Chairman made the comments while speaking to journalists in Benin, Edo State.
“Mega party, I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country. When two people gather to have a meeting, it is a mega meeting,” Oyegun said according to Daily Post.
“We don’t feel threatened; we will in fact encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of the PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of service to our people; a party that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real, offer the people a real choice,” he added.
Meanwhile, suspended APC spokesman, Timi Frank has warned Oyegun to avoid the kind of arrogance which led to the fall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.
