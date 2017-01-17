Oyegun APC Chairman explains why Ndume was removed

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has explained why former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume was removed by the party’s Senate caucus.

According to Oyegun, Ndume was removed in order to restore unity to the party and its Senate caucus.

“We all regret that it took so long for us to arrive at the position we are today. What is important is that it has finally happened. The APC caucus in the senate will now take full charge, control and dominance as the governing party and the majority party in the senate,” Oyegun said according to Daily Trust.

“What is right is what is right and it is now clear that the authority and the supremacy of the party have finally been recognized, which is a critical ingredient to the smooth function of the apparatus of governance.

“Today, we have a united party, a united Senate and a Senate that is firmly under the control of the APC. That will only mean one thing and that is the fact that we all recognize the challenge before this nation.

“We all recognize the fact that we must all line up behind Mr. President. This is a critical year and we have a beautiful budget. The senate is united. The party is strengthened and consolidated.

“So, it is time to put our weight behind the executive to show that the project is fully and faithfully executed so that the people of this nation will begin to see the change that we promised,” he added.

Oyegun made the comment during a meeting with new Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan and other APC Senators.

Ndume was removed from the position of Senate Leader on Tuesday, January 10, 2016.